Analyzing the Impact of Noise and Dust at the Basurto Hospital: Construction of New Faculty of Medicine and Nursing

The works of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing at the Basurto Hospital are being analyzed every week to measure the impact of noise and dust. The University of the Basque Country has started constructing the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing next to the hospital, a project that poses certain challenges due to its proximity to the healthcare environment.

The construction project has been designed with maximum protective measures after joint work between the University of the Basque Country, Osakidetza, and the Hospital, to avoid any problems that the work could cause to the hospital’s activity.

Weekly meetings are being held between the technical managers of the University, the head of works of the construction companies, and the management and medical direction of Basurto to discuss and receive updated information on the conditions that the work may have on the hospital’s activity during the following week.

Three major aspects are being monitored closely during the construction phases: noise, vibrations, and dust. The management is taking several measures to address these concerns. Dust is being controlled by utilizing sprinklers to wet the dust generated, while noise control includes using padded panels capable of absorbing up to 65 decibels of noise.

Vibrations are also being monitored closely, and the contractor has begun placing screen walls to prevent land from collapsing during the excavation. Continuous monitoring is being carried out to address any problems that may arise during construction.

The new building will be located on 5,300 square meters of land and is expected to be ready for use by the 2026-2027 academic year. The construction companies involved have committed millions of euros to the project, and the University is fully committed to ensuring that the construction work does not disrupt the hospital’s daily activities.