Aifa recently approved a treatment based on the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib to combat one of the most aggressive thyroid cancers.

Between thyroid tumors more aggressive and difficult to cure there is the carcinoma anaplastico. It is a very rare tumor, but burdened by one high mortality. Consider, in fact, that most patients do not survive more than a year from diagnosis. Now, however, this pathology receives a new treatmentbased on the combination of two targeted drugs, dabrafenib and trametinibrecently approved by theItalian Medicines Agency (Aifa).

“Anaplastic carcinoma is a subtype of thyroid cancer fortunately very rare (it represents about 1% of new cases per year), but unfortunately with a high mortality rate – he explains Laura Locati, director of medical oncology at the Irccs Maugeri of Pavia -. It usually strikes between the ages of 60 and 80. It is very aggressive, characterized by local growth in the thyroid gland and neck, with involvement of blood vessels, larynx, esophagus, and with rapid dissemination to other organs, such that 70-80% of patients are inoperable at diagnosis. Thus the average survival of the sick is only six months after the discovery of the neoplasm”.

The expert continues: “Anaplastic carcinoma grows quickly. It often causes noticeable swelling, difficulty swallowing, changes in the tone of voice. These are all signs of a neoplasm that is generally already in an advanced stage. When surgery is not possible, the possibility of proceeding with radiotherapy and chemotherapy is evaluated. However, although these may provide local tumor control, they have no impact on overall survival in patients with metastases.”

With the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib, however, better results can be obtained: “In more than half of the patients with metastatic disease, it is possible to achieve important regressions of the tumor lesions. This increases the average survival from 6 to 14 months. In patients with neoplasm confined to the thyroid gland (therefore without metastases), but inoperable at diagnosis, this targeted therapy in some cases has even reduced the tumor so much as to allow surgery, which is the indispensable step to be able to hope for a definitive recovery . Furthermore, these drugs are well tolerated. In fact, less than 20% of patients have to stop treatment due to toxicity”.

Locati concludes: “Dabrafenib and trametinib are now available for patients with BRAF-mutated anaplastic thyroid cancer. About 40-50% of anaplastic thyroid cancers have the BRAF mutation. These are so-called tumor growth inhibitors, which act against tumors more selectively than traditional chemotherapy, as they recognize certain proteins found on the wall or inside tumor cells and block the mechanisms by which they they reproduce”.

