[Voice of Hope, August 22, 2022](Editor: Guo Xiao)Recently, ancient Egyptian archaeologists unearthed a batch of cultural relics, including an ancient coin. To everyone’s surprise, this coin could not be found in all the original historical records. It is a kind of coin that did not exist in human history. of ancient coins. What shocked archaeologists the most was that the coins even featured images of spaceships and aliens. Some UFO enthusiasts believe that this is evidence that aliens have visited the earth, and claim that the pyramids of ancient Egypt may also have been built by aliens. Although from the perspective of the difficulty of building the pyramids, it was indeed difficult for ancient humans to build such a great building. After all, there were no modern technologies and tools at that time, but it also contained infinite wisdom of ancient civilizations.

There are still many unsolved mysteries about the pyramids of ancient Egypt, but if this group of UFO enthusiasts came to this conclusion based on the patterns on these ancient coins unearthed, it would be too much. sloppy. Archaeologists then studied these coins. Based on the analysis of the alien spaceships painted on the coins, archaeologists believed that aliens did exist on the earth, but there was not enough evidence to prove any connection with the pyramids. This coin has a history of at least thousands of years. Since the discovery of this mysterious coin for more than half a century, experts have been trying to solve its mystery. “.

Some people think it is a strange flying object brought by aliens, and some people speculate that it may be a kind of “Isigil runner” described in the Bible. Others suggested that such rare coins may be coins used by the civilized tribes of ancient Egypt at that time, and the spaceship pattern in them may also be a yearning sustenance. Just like in ancient China, people painted the romantic flying sky patterns they saw and thought on the walls of the palace. However, the more acceptable idea is that the purpose and pattern of these ancient coins are indeed still unsolved mysteries. Perhaps the ancient Egyptians really saw UFOs and aliens, so they minted coins with such patterns.

However, from the perspective of ancient Egypt as a whole, it cannot be completely ruled out that this is a building left by aliens on the earth. After all, what ancient Egypt currently shows to the world is the super-high wisdom of a long time ago, which is an incredible representative, just like the mysterious Like the Mayan civilization, it is full of legends. Therefore, how many unknown secrets are hidden in it, or behind these civilizations, there are many things worthy of continuous research by experts, and it will take a long time for researchers to verify.

