Ancona, blitz in the house of the bodybuilder: cocaine and anabolic steroids. “But my gym has nothing to do with it”

Ancona, June 28, 2023 – Had four ounces of cocaine at homedozens of boxes of anabolic steroids and 10 thousand euros cash Riccardo Zagaglia, from Porto Recanati ended up under house arrest on Monday morning, following an operation that started from gym where he works in Osimo and then ended up in his home, where the drugs, medications and cash were seized. The story did not concern the gym where Zagaglia previously worked at the Cargopier in Osimo. “That structure – explains the lawyer Marco Maria Serpilli – was taken over three months ago by professor Anna Caruso, a graduate in motor sciences and now the owner of Elite Studio Personal, where she carries out postural courses and similar activities. Her activity has no nothing to do with that of Zagaglia, and in fact the search was not carried out there by the carabinieri the other morning. Professor Caruso’s activity has no connection with the ongoing investigations”.

Read more:

He had anabolic steroids: the house arrests are triggered

the search, Monday morning, was started at Iron House Gym in Osimo. Upon the arrival of the Nas carabinieri, directed by Lieutenant Alfredo Russo, with the support of colleagues from Osimo, Zagaglia immediately appeared somewhat nervous. But the search carried out on the spot did not reveal anything compromising. But at that point, it was the body builder from Porto Recanati who admitted that he had something at home. So the carabinieri moved to the coast, and Zagaglia delivered various material to his apartment. First, four ounces of cocaine and the precision scale. Then in the refrigerator there were about twenty packs of various anabolics, including growth hormone, testosterone, and even a pack of nandrolone, which is considered a narcotic substance. There were other drugs in the bedroom, without marketing authorization; one package had the name written in pen. Finally, other boxes of tablets and vials, again with anabolic steroids, were also found in the bathroom. In his house and in his car, the carabinieri also found several sums in cash, for a total of just over 10 thousand euros. All this material ended up under seizure and Zagaglia, as ordered by the deputy prosecutor of Macerata Rita Barbieri, was placed under house arrest, awaiting the validation hearing which should be held this morning.

Il bodybuilder, defended by the lawyer Simone Santoro, he will be able to give his version of the story, to clarify the origin and destination of the cocaine and the various drugs found in his house and to reject the drug dealing charge. The man is quite well known in the area, for his sports activities and also for the supplement shops that he had opened in Porto Recanati, Civitanova and Osimo.