Therapies are essential, but alone they are not enough. Taking care of the quality of life and psychological aspects of cancer patients is also important. And often this means preserving as much as possible the appearance of those who have to undergo chemotherapy, perhaps trying to prevent hair loss, thanks to cooling helmets to be worn during treatments. From today this possibility can be offered to a greater number of patients at the Oncological Clinic of Ancona, thanks to two new generation scalp cooling systems, donated by the Foundation for the fight against drugs and cancer Dario Rossetti and Licia Fedecostante. The two new Dignicap machines are added to the one already present in the structure.

Preserving female identity

“The use of drugs that cause alopecia often affects the emotionality and psychological sphere of cancer patients: seeing one’s image altered during the therapeutic process can negatively influence their attitude towards the disease – explains Rossana Berardi, full professor of Oncology at the Marche Polytechnic University and Director of the Oncological Clinic of the Marche University Hospital -. For this reason, in an attempt to preserve female identity as much as possible and with a view to taking global care of the patients, which includes the best therapies but also the possibility of supporting the patients on their journey”. “The Marche University Hospital has always been characterized by the vision and willingness to take care of patients in a global way, allowing access to the best therapies available, but also using all the tools to prevent possible side effects as an integral part of the route – adds Michele Caporossi, Director General of the Marche AOU -. We believe in it to such an extent that we have included the possibility of counteracting hair loss caused by chemotherapy with the use of refrigeration systems, the first in Italy, in the PDTA, the newly updated Diagnostic Therapeutic and Assistance Pathway of the Breast Unit”.

The role of the Foundation for the Oncological Clinic

The Rossetti Fedecostante Foundation was established in 1989 by Dario Rossetti in memory of his wife Licia Fedecostante. The goal is to promote initiatives, in the Marches, aimed at fighting drug addiction and cancer, in particular by promoting scientific research and assistance, recovery and social reintegration, information and prevention activities. “It is an immense pleasure for us to once again support the Oncological Clinic of Ancona to which we are deeply linked by a ten-year path of activities aimed at supporting research and in favor of assistance to cancer patients, which fall within the statutory purposes of the Foundation – says Carla Maria Piccinini, President of the Rossetti Fedecostante Foundation -. We believe that the new Dignicaps, machines to combat hair loss due to alopecising anticancer therapies, can improve the quality of life of patients strongly affected by the alteration of their image”. In recent years, the Foundation has worked in close collaboration with the Oncology Clinic and has recently also contributed to raising funds for the purchase of a new generation gene sequencing (NGS, Next generation sequencing) machine for the molecular diagnosis of tumors , and to the creation of the Marche Oncology and Research Center (CORM), at the service of the entire regional oncology network, with a donation of 250,000 euros.

The word to the patients

“Hair is a beauty accessory that you think you can change as you please: hairstyle, color, cut… until the day in which you force yourself to hide your fear of losing it in front of a mirror”, concludes Silvana Stoico, a patient followed at the Marche hospital: “I am a woman who has made her important therapeutic journey, making use of the use of a Dignicap machine. It was reassuring for me, and I owe this precious opportunity to the Oncology Clinic of the Ospedali Riuniti University Hospital of Ancona. My gratitude to those who take care of us, not forgetting the psychological well-being of the patient. I thank Professor Berardi for her dedication, her enthusiasm, her belief in it. I would like to remind all women who are ‘committed’ at this moment that the wind will come back to mess them up”.