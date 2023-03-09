“Together with you Roberto we have dreamed and desired the impossible. NeMO Ancona’s home is your home”. This is the dedicated to the memory of Roberto Frullini which from today, Thursday 9 March, is mail at the entrance to the NeMO Clinical Center, on the fifth floor of the Marche di Torrette AOU. Suddenly passed away on 10 December, Roberto Frullini has been dealing with disability since the age of 3, a condition that determined his battle for a healthcare capable of adequately responding to the complexity of the needs of neuromuscular pathologies. Tireless builder of the Common Good, his dream of caring for him became reality in the spring of 2022. The numbers of the first nine months of activity of NeMO Ancona – underlines a press release – confirm the need for it. With 1,436 outpatient services and 151 hospitalizations and day hospitals, 337 patients have been taken care of in these first few months, of which 87 outside the regional territory. A project that is also proving to be effective in reducing the regional passive mobility index for these pathologies and which, to date, records the percentage of those who have returned to be treated in the area in 26% of cases among the patients taken care of. All free services for patients because they are paid for by the Regional Health System.

«We wanted to stop to remember a brotherly friend, who represented a point of reference in the area for our community» he declares Alberto Fontanapresident of the NeMO Clinical Centers. Who continues: «There have been many challenges that we have faced together over the years and many images of an intense and beautiful journey. That’s why sharing the activities of the first few months of NeMO Ancona means first of all telling the work for which Roberto spent his life. Together with him we dreamed big and today, in memory of him, we can only continue our commitment to give strength to that alliance born from the desire for good that unites our actions ».

Spokesperson for patient associations, Roberto Frullini he has always been convinced that it was possible to integrate the resources, know-how and experience of Fondazione Serena onlus, the body that has been managing the NeMO Centers since 2008, with the mission and expertise of healthcare in the Marche region. And if fifteen years ago it might have seemed visionary to imagine a co-planning between the public and private social sectors, today – with its 12 beds for hospitalization, 2 for day hospitals, 2 specialist clinics, 1 gym, 2 and an average saturation rate of 95% of hospitalizations – the center of Ancona is testimony to how this alliance is possible and generative.