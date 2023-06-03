And do you take a nap after lunch? The benefits are really many

Surely many people, after lunch, have the habit of taking a nap: here are the benefits

As many will surely already know, there are many actions that if they become habits can be really good for the body and among these there is the nap after lunch: here’s what you need to know about the subject.

Many people, after lunch, feel particularly tired and lie down for a few minutes to rest. However, not everyone knows that this habit can be really useful for the body and beneficial for psychophysical health.

Usually, it is thought that this habit is only useful for the elderly or for children, but in truth it is not so. As explained by the online site orizzontenergia.itthis habit could have benefits on the body.

The advice is to take a nap after lunch for a maximum of thirty minutes to avoid altering the circadian clock and negatively influencing night rest.

Also, if you practice this habit there is a chance to lower your stress level and improve your memory. In addition, it seems that this habit is also beneficial for the heart because it would be able to lower blood pressure by counteracting diseases affecting the circulatory system.

Nap after lunch and benefits: the importance of rest

Maybe not everyone knows it, but there are 3 different types of nap: preparation, emergency and habitual. Rest after lunch falls under the third point mentioned.

But why are you sleepy after lunch? A first reason could be found in the fact that, usually, in the morning we get up early and sometimes the rest done is not enough above all to face a whole day.

Furthermore, after having lunch there is a glycemic load which is followed by the action of insulin, this process consumes a lot of energy and consequently one feels sleepy. As you know, sleeping well is very important to ensure that your life is healthy and balanced.

Finally, when you sleep little and above all not well, your health suffers. When this happens during the day you feel very tired, stressed, unable to concentrate and feel sleepy.

One would also be subject to various pathologies such as diabetes, heart attack and obesity and it also seems that one ages more quickly. In short, rest is essential and if you have problems in this sense, it is essential to consult your doctor.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.

