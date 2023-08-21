AND… STAY HEALTHY. SNAKE BITES

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara Health Authorities has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

Our journey continues talking about SNAKE BITES. We asked about this dr. Marco Libanore (in the picture), Director of the Infectious Diseases-Viral Immunodeficiencies Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

Of the approximately 3,000 species of snakes in the world, only 15% are dangerous to humans, due to venom or toxic salivary secretions. Fatal snakebites number more than 100,000 each year.

The venom of some snakes contains primarily neurotoxic components, which cause a presynaptic neuromuscular block, potentially capable of inducing respiratory paralysis. Bites from nonvenomous snakes cause only local damage usually accompanied by pain and excoriation from the snake’s upper jaw at the bite site. The bite of a snake – venomous or not – generally causes terror, often with autonomic manifestations (such as, for example, nausea, vomiting, tachycardia, diarrhea, sweating), which can be difficult to distinguish from the systemic manifestations of envenomation. Symptoms of envenomation can be local, systemic, or a combination of both, depending on the severity and type of snake.

Locally the signs to be looked for are those of teeth and scratches. Generally within 30-60 minutes, if poisoning has occurred, edema and erythema form at the site of the bite and in the adjacent tissues. Oozing from the wound suggests poisoning. Edema can progress rapidly and within a few hours can affect the entire limb. Skin temperature also rises around the bite site. Bruising is common in moderate to severe envenomations and may appear at and around the bite site within 3 to 6 hours. Bruising is more severe after rattlesnake bites. The skin around the bite may change color and feel tight. Serous, hemorrhagic, or both vesicles usually appear at the bite site within 8 hours. Necrosis around the bite site is common after rattlesnake envenomation. Most venom effects reach their maximum expression in soft tissue within 2-4 days.

systemic manifestations poisoning symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, diaphoresis (sweating), anxiety, confusion, spontaneous bleeding, fever, chest pain, difficulty breathing, paraesthesia, hypotension, and shock. Some patients with rattlesnake bites experience a gummy, minty, or metallic taste in the mouth. The venom of most pit vipers causes minor neuromuscular conduction changes, including generalized weakness, paresthesias, and muscle fasciculations. Some patients have altered mental status. Rattlesnake venom can cause severe neurological deficits, including respiratory depression. Weakness in the affected extremity may become apparent over several hours. It is important to suspect envenomation in all bites caused by venomous snakes, even if there are no signs of envenomation immediately following the bite.

Identification of the snake and classification of the severity of the envenomation. Definitive diagnosis of a snakebite is aided by accurate identification of the snake as well as the clinical manifestations of the envenomation. The anamnesis must include the information on the moment of the bite, the description of the snake, the type of therapy practiced, the underlying medical pathologies, the allergy. A complete physical examination should be performed. If possible take a photo of the snake.

Snake identification. Patients often do not remember details about the snake’s characteristics. Adders and nonvenomous snakes are distinguished by certain physical characteristics. The vipers, to differentiate them from the snakes, have:

– arrowhead head (triangular);

– elliptical pupils;

– presence of thermal dimples between the eyes and the nose.

Coral snakes have round pupils and black snouts, but lack dimples. They have blunt or cigar-shaped heads and alternating bands of red, yellow (cream), and black. Rattlesnakes can leave single or double tooth marks or other teeth marks, while bites from non-venomous snakes usually leave numerous superficial tooth marks. However, the number of tooth marks and bite sites can vary, as snakes can strike and bite multiple times.

The severity of poisoning depends on the following factors:

– size and species of the snake;

– amount of venom injected per bite (cannot be determined from the history);

– number of bites;

– site and depth of bite (for example, poisoning from bites to the head and trunk tends to be more severe than that from bites to the extremities);

– age, size and health conditions of the patient;

– time elapsed before the start of treatment;

– predisposition (response) of the patient to poison.

The severity of poisoning can be classified as mild, moderate or severe. Poisoning can progress rapidly from mild to severe and should be continually reevaluated. If systemic symptoms begin immediately, assume anaphylaxis.

General approach. Treatment for snake bites begins right away, before patients are moved to a medical facility. The patient should avoid physical exertion and should be kept warm and transported quickly to the nearest hospital or medical centre. The injured party should be immobilized without binding in a functional position, approximately at heart level, with all rings, watches and tight clothing removed. Constrictive immobilization to delay systemic venom absorption is not recommended as it may cause arterial insufficiency and necrosis.