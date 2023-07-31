AND… STAY HEALTHY. SUN EXPOSURE

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara Health Authorities has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

Our journey continues by dealing with the theme ofSUN EXPOSURE. We talked about this with Prof. Monica Corazza, Director of the Dermatology Operative Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

Prof. Corazza, we are leaving for the summer holidays: how does the skin “behave” when it is exposed to the sun and what is the role of melanin?



“When the skin is exposed to the sun, the sun’s rays that reach it create local inflammation, which causes redness (called erythema). Prolonged exposure, in skin not protected by clothing or sunscreens, can lead to the appearance of a burn. This means that the skin has reached the maximum tolerated dose of ultraviolet rays. However, the skin has defense systems against the sun’s rays, including melanin, a pigment produced by “specialized” cells, melanocytes. Melanin acts like a “filter” which makes it more difficult for the sun’s rays to penetrate deep into the skin. The sun stimulates the formation of new melanin, thus promoting tanning. This makes us understand that tanning is in effect a reaction of the skin to protect us from the sun”.

What are the main problems related to the skin due to incorrect exposure to the sun?



“The damages that can derive from exposure to ultraviolet rays (UVA and UVB rays) can be “acute” or “chronic”. An example of acute damage is definitely sunburn. Among the chronic damages, or deriving from prolonged exposure to the sun over the years, we find the increased risk of developing skin cancer. It is important to pay attention to sun exposure and burns in childhood: they are important factors in the development of skin cancer in older age. Another chronic damage is skin aging (or photoaging). This is characterized by skin changes including thinning or thickening of the skin, sun “spots”, wrinkles and a wrinkled appearance.”.

What to do before exposing yourself to the sun?



“When planning an outdoor activity that involves prolonged exposure to the sun (over 30 minutes), it is necessary to wear covering clothing, a hat and sunglasses to protect the skin as much as possible. In uncovered areas, especially the face, neck and limbs, a sunscreen product should be used. These precautions are valid not only when going to the beach, swimming pool or mountains, but also during work, if it requires tasks in the open air, and during all other daily activities that we often do not associate with sun exposure ( for example walking or cycling around town, gardening, walking)”.

What are the times when it is better not to expose yourself to the sun?



“It would be better not to expose yourself to the sun during the hottest hours of the day, between 11 and 16, as during this time slot the UV radiation, responsible for burns and damage to skin cells, is more intense. In case of exposure to the sun, it is advisable to wear protective clothing and apply photoprotectors on all photo-exposed areas (face and ears, neck and neckline, arms and legs and backs of feet). Being in the shade is not enough to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, because these could be reflected by the materials present around us, such as concrete, sand, water and snow”.

Let’s talk about sunscreens: what are the tips for correct use?



“The sunscreen products available on the market can have different formulations (cream, oil, spray, milk, gel…) and different protective factor (SPF). The first and fundamental advice is to try the different formulations available and choose the one you prefer, also depending on the context of use (sport, free time, holidays). If the product is applied more pleasantly, it is less burdensome to repeat the application. There are also stick products on the market: let’s pay close attention, they shouldn’t be applied only on moles (as you often see)! They could be comfortable to apply at the level of some particular site, but the rest of the body must be adequately protected in the same way.

The “power” of sunscreens is indicated with the acronym SPF (Sun Protection Factor), which indicates the degree of protection that this product can guarantee against UVB rays. Products Today on the market they can report a number that varies from 6 to 50+. Until a few years ago, some products had the wording “total protection” or “total screen” on the packaging; currently this definition is no longer applicable, because no product is able to filter all the ultraviolet rays”.

Which SPF should we focus on to ensure adequate sun protection?



“The choice of product must be adapted according to the intensity of the solar radiation to which one is exposed, the type of activity practiced and the duration of exposure to the sun, as well as the phototype of the individual.

Our recommendation is to use a photoprotector with a minimum SPF of 30. For children, individuals with very fair skin, and for those with skin showing signs of photoaging (for example, numerous sun “spots”), it is always better to choose a very high protection (50). However, it should be kept in mind that UVB rays are not the only sun rays from which we must protect ourselves. It is good that the product label also shows protection against UVA rays, the main causes of skin aging.

The application must be performed before exposure to the sun and must be repeated during the entire arc of sun exposure, approximately every 2 hours. It should be renewed more frequently in case of intense sweating or swimming in the sea or swimming pool”.

As far as the skin is concerned, what should you do after a day in the sun?



“If we have spent the day in the sun, in case a burn has not occurred, a lukewarm shower and the application of a moisturizing product are recommended. The so-called “after sun” are usually pleasant to apply as they are soothing and refreshing. If we don’t have them available, we can apply a moisturizer with a light texture”.

And if you get burned, how should you behave?



“In the case of non-severe burns, the appearance of erythema (i.e. redness) at the level of the affected skin is observed, accompanied by local heat and a burning sensation. It is a self-resolving condition within a few days, which does not require the use of specific products. In this case, it is advisable to apply a soothing topical product and to avoid further sun exposure as much as possible until complete resolution.

In the event of severe, extensive burns, with the presence of bubbles, pain, the appearance of systemic symptoms (fever, malaise, vomiting), it is recommended to contact your GP, the Tourist Assistance Doctor or a Dermatologist for correct therapeutic management . In the most serious cases it may be necessary to go to the emergency room to replenish lost fluids”.

Prof. what is the incidence of pathologies and problems related to sun exposure in the province of Ferrara?



“Ferrara is a city where exposure to the sun during the summer can be intense even during daily life. Examples are the use of the bicycle for work and leisure travel and the attendance of the city walls for various sporting activities. Many professional activities necessarily take place in the sun (think, for example, of fishermen and farmers). Also let’s not forget the proximity to the beaches of the Lidos. The dermatologist often finds himself having to manage a large number of burns in the days following the summer weekends”.

In conclusion, let’s talk about medicines: what should you bring in your suitcase?



“It is essential to have with you, in addition to sunscreen, hypoallergenic and soothing moisturizing products. A corticosteroid cream is also useful.”