AND… STAY HEALTHY. TIME ZONE SYNDROME OR “JET LAG”

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara Health Authorities has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

Our journey continues talking about TIME ZONE SYNDROME OR “JET LAG”. Holidays coming up? Are air travel planned? To avoid the damage (in addition to insult) some information on the so-called time zone syndrome (jet lag) and some small tips that come from chronobiology, the science of biological rhythms. For further information on this issue, we consulted the prof. Robert Manfredini (in the picture), Director of the Medical Clinic Operative Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara and expert in chronobiology.

Professor what is jet lag syndrome?

“Jet lag is a disturbance of the individual’s circadian biological rhythms, which can occur when traveling by air, mostly transcontinental. In fact, the rapid crossing of different time zones can expose the traveler to a lag of the internal biological clock with respect to the time of the country of arrival. A practical example. Suppose we leave Milan for New York at 10 in the morning. Flight time, including takeoff and landing, is approximately eight to nine hours, and upon arrival in New York our clock will strike 7pm. Customs formalities, immigration line, baggage claim, and a taxi to the hotel. The clock on our wrist will mark almost nine in the evening but, due to the six time zones, in New York it will be ‘only’ three in the afternoon … With all that follows for the organization of the rest of the day”.

Does everyone suffer from “jet lag”?

“No, the so-called 1/3 rule applies: only about a third of people suffer from jet lag a lot, a third have milder complaints and a third do not suffer from it at all. Older people, methodical people who get up and go to bed at the same time, flight length (number of time zones crossed) and above all flight direction can determine the extent of the problems”.

How long does it take to resynchronize biological clocks?

“Depends. Traveling west is less “disturbing” than traveling east (“West is best and East is least”), because in the first case the day is lengthened and in the second it is shortened (our body prefers a longer day than a shorter one). It is estimated that to “reconnect” the biological clock to normal rhythms, after a journey of six time zones to the west, it takes four days (about 90 minutes a day), while to recover after a flight to the east, it takes six (about 60 minutes a day).”.

What are the symptoms of “jet lag”?

“Sleep disturbances (difficulty falling asleep or excessive sleepiness, split sleep and poor restful quality), headache, nervousness, irritability, lack of concentration, poor appetite, difficult digestion, intestinal alterations, etc.”.

Does this phenomenon only occur for long intercontinental journeys?

“This was the thought until about twenty years ago. In reality there is a desynchronization of the rhythms even for smaller displacements; remember the daylight saving time change: only one hour, but it gives a lot of trouble to sensitive people”.

Any advice for dealing with the ailments associated with “jet lag”?

“In the first place, in the days before departure, adapt your lifestyle with small changes in meal and sleep times, to get closer to what you will have at your destination. Then, already in flight, adjust the clock to the time of the country to which you are flying, trying to eat and sleep according to the new time (remembering that carbohydrates favor rest and sleep and proteins promote wakefulness). Once landed, try to immediately assume the time of the country of arrival. Help can come from melatonin (the hormone that regulates the physiological sleep-wake rhythm). You can take 1mg in the evening (9-10pm local time), for 3-4 days for those who traveled west and 5-6-days for those who traveled east”.

Is tiredness after a plane trip always considered “jet lag”?

“No. Transportation to the airport, check-in, security procedures, baggage handling, dehydration due to pressurized cabin air, reduced range of motion and difficulty sleeping in-flight due to limited space and noise can all contribute to tiredness, disorientation, headaches and stress. But it’s not jet lag if you don’t cross time zones. So a move from Italy to South Africa (and vice versa), which takes place on the same meridian, will not cause jet lag but only tiredness. Fatigue complaints, unlike jet lag, resolve within a day of arrival, usually after a good night’s sleep”.

