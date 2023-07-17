AND… STAY HEALTHY. USEFUL MEDICINES ON HOLIDAY

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara Health Authorities has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

Our journey continues talking about USEFUL MEDICINES ON HOLIDAY. For further information on this issue, we consulted the Dr. Anna Marra (in the picture), Director of the Pharmaceutical Department.

Some simple rules.

First of all, it is important not to take medicines that look different than usual or that have visible defects, such as the presence of solid particles in suspension or on the bottom, or a change in color or smell, or a change in consistency.

Secondly, it is good to use solid formulations as liquid ones are generally more sensitive to high temperatures.

Let us remember that the heat can cause a lowering of blood pressure even in hypertensive subjects. Therefore the therapy of arterial hypertension (ACE inhibitors in combination or not with diuretics, sartans, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, beta blockers, alpha adrenergic receptor blockers) and other cardiovascular diseases may require readjustment by the doctor or specialist in the summertime. The therapies in progress must never be suspended independently. More frequent monitoring of blood pressure is recommended.

Finally, if you have particular pathologies, it is useful to draw up a “list of medicines taken”, to always carry with you when traveling, and to show if necessary, collect information on emergency numbers and locate rescue centres/hospitals closer.

Storage of medicines.

The package leaflet of the drug indicates the correct storage methods. Unless otherwise specified, store the medicine in a cool, dry place at a temperature below 25°. If, on the other hand, the storage temperature is specifically indicated, not respecting it could even make them harmful to health. In the event of a long journey by car, transport the medicines in the air-conditioned passenger compartment and/or in a thermal container. In the case of refrigerated medicines, keep them in a safe container that maintains the right temperature. This is especially important for some rescue medications which include, for example, insulin. In the case of spray drugs, keep them away from the sun or high temperatures and use thermal containers for transport. Do not store test strips, such as those used to check blood sugar, pregnancy or ovulation levels, in humid or excessively hot places, as they are extremely sensitive to moisture.

Thyroid drugs, contraceptives, and other medicines that contain hormones are particularly sensitive to temperature changes. It is necessary to keep them in cool environments and at a constant temperature.

Do not use the same container for different medicines to save space in your suitcase: with several similar medicines it is difficult to recognize the expiry date, the type of medicine and the dosage. Never cut the blisters to avoid losing important information (e.g. drug name or expiry date).

Drugs and sun.

Some medicines can cause photosensitivity reactions (phototoxic or photoallergic reactions which usually consist of skin manifestations such as dermatitis, eczema, etc.) following exposure to the sun. Carefully check the instructions on the package leaflet or recommended by the pharmacist if you are taking: antibiotics (tetracyclines, quinolones), sulfonamides, oral contraceptives (pills), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), promethazine (antihistamine).

Avoid sun exposure after applying ketoprofen-based gel or patches (up to two weeks after treatment) or promethazine-based creams, the latter often used for insect bites or skin allergies. Or, wash the affected area thoroughly, in order to avoid the appearance of spots or real burns. For all other medicines in gel or cream form check the compatibility with sun exposure.

Useful medicines on vacation.

Here are some suggestions on helpful medications to include in your travel kit:

– analgesics and antipyretics: such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, for the treatment of headache, fever or body aches;

– antihistamines: useful for relieve allergy symptomssuch as itching, nasal congestion or red eyes;

– antidiarrheals: such as loperamide, for the treatment of intestinal disorders (e.g. diarrhoea);

– medicines for the stomach ache: as antacids, for the treatment of heartburn or gastritis or drugs against stomach acid, frequent when you change your diet or exceed it, as often happens on vacation;

– medicines for the motion sickness or seasickness: as antihistamines or anti-nausea drugs, dimenhydrinate or scopolamine patches or bracelets;

– medicines for insect bites: as promethazine or diphenhydramine-based antihistamine creams or gels, also useful in case of other localized skin irritation phenomena such as redness, burning, itching and sunburn;

– medicines for i sleep disorders: such as melatonin, which is available both in real drugs to combat insomnia and in food supplements useful for promoting sleep and night rest;

– medicines for the treatment of sunburn: as creams or lotions based on aloe vera;

– laxatives (lattulosio, macrogol);

– personalized medicines: if you have specific medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or high blood pressure, it is important to have the necessary medicines with you for your treatment;

– saline supplements based on potassium and magnesium.

First aid kit.

– 1% hydrocortisone cream;

– antibacterial or antifungal ointments;

– digital thermometer;

– oral rehydration salts;

– wound disinfectant;

– aloe gel for sunburn;

– anti-itch gel or cream for insect bites;

– adhesive plasters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

