AND… STAY HEALTHY. VACCINATIONS FOR TRAVELS TO TROPICAL COUNTRIES AND NOT ONLY

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara Health Authorities has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

Our journey continues talking about VACCINATIONS FOR TRAVELS TO TROPICAL COUNTRIES AND NOT ONLY. We asked about this Dr. Clelia De Sisti, Director of the Public Health Department of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara and the dr. Marco Libanore, Director of the Infectious Diseases-Viral Immunodeficiencies Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

More and more people travel, especially in tropical areas, exposing themselves to various health risks in unfamiliar environments. These risks depend on various factors: destination, type and duration of travel, time of year in which travelling, state of health and the traveller’s attention to prevention.

“A journey must be prepared in time – says Dr. De Sisti – and it is good to be informed about your destination, knowing the climate, living conditions, environmental conditions, prophylaxis or any vaccinations to be performed. The preparation for the trip, especially in the case of “adventure trips”, or if the destination is a country in the tropical or equatorial area, or at high altitudes, must be organized at least 4-6 weeks before departure. It is necessary to document precisely the health situation that can be found in the country of destination and, above all, if it is necessary to take prophylaxis against malaria or if it is mandatory to be vaccinated against specific infectious diseases. In this regard, it may be useful to read a guide on the country of destination which normally also contains information on the precautions to be taken in order not to run health risks. Before departure, it is advisable to carry out a “traveller’s consultation” at the Public Hygiene Operative Unit of the AUSL. The medical staff will be able to inform travelers about the main rules to follow in a foreign land to reduce the risk of contracting diseases and plan a vaccination calendar based on the travel itinerary, the type of activity to be carried out, as well as on the traveller’s needs.

At the Local Health Authority of Ferrara to receive free advice, simply fill out an online form on the company Home Page www.ausl.fe.it in the section “Dedicated A” – Dedicated areas – International travellers”. The user will receive written advice via e-mail, information material on good behavioral standards and the date of the appointment to carry out any vaccinations recommended at the Public Hygiene clinics.

“Vaccinations – highlights Dr. Librarian – constitute the most important and effective preventive method of many of the infectious diseases that can be contracted during international travel. Depending on the destination, the type of trip, the period of stay and personal health conditions, vaccination against specific infectious diseases such as cholera, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, yellow fever, typhoid fever, meningococcal meningitis and rabies”.

Let’s see below, the main vaccinations and how to perform them.

– Vaccination for cholera it is only recommended for travelers going to endemic areas or recently epidemic areas due to disasters. In low-risk countries, the adoption of correct hygiene standards and due precautions is sufficient to avoid consuming contaminated food or drink. The vaccine to prevent cholera is given orally in two doses 7 to 40 days apart.

– Vaccination for Japanese encephalitis is recommended for travelers who travel to Asia for at least one month during the rainy season or for travelers who stay in endemic areas for less than a month but carry out risky activities, such as trekking, camping, fishing and activities with a prolonged outdoor exposure or remaining in rural areas, especially when irrigating agricultural land. The Japanese encephalitis vaccine is given intramuscularly in two doses 4 weeks apart.

– Vaccination for tick-borne encephalitis instead it is recommended for high-risk travelers living or staying in rural or forest areas up to altitudes of around 1400 meters traveling to endemic areas. Currently, the countries considered to be at greatest risk are the Baltic States, Slovenia and Russia. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in three doses: 4 -12 weeks between the first and second dose and 9 – 12 months between the second and third dose.

– Vaccination for hepatitis A it is recommended for all non-immune travelers who travel to countries or areas at risk, especially for stays in places without adequate sewers and with low levels of sanitation: the infection is particularly widespread in Africa, Asia, the Basin countries Mediterranean, Middle East, Central and South America. The hepatitis A vaccine is administered intramuscularly in two doses 6 months apart.

– The hepatitis B vaccination it is recommended for all unvaccinated travelers traveling to countries or areas at risk: the infection is particularly widespread in Africa and Asia. The hepatitis B vaccine is given intramuscularly in three doses 0, 1 and 6 months apart.

– Vaccination for yellow fever it is recommended for all travelers to countries in Central, West and East Africa and South America where the disease is endemic. In some countries there is an obligation, dictated by the International Health Regulations, to request a valid certificate of vaccination for yellow fever: even just for airport transit. The vaccine is administered subcutaneously or intramuscularly in a single dose.

– The typhoid fever vaccine it is recommended for travelers to endemic areas, especially when staying in such areas for more than a month or when traveling to India or areas with antibiotic-resistant strains of Salmonella typhi such as Vietnam and Tajikistan. Two types of vaccine are available: the oral one to be taken in three doses every other day and the intramuscular one in a single dose.

– Vaccination for meningococcal meningitis it is recommended for all travelers who go to countries in the sub-Saharan area, especially those who stay in close contact with the local population for a long time, or in areas with epidemics in progress. Furthermore, vaccination is mandatory for all travelers who go on pilgrimage to Mecca. There are two types of vaccine that can be administered in a single dose, subcutaneously or intramuscularly.

– Rabies vaccination it is recommended for all travelers to endemic areas of Asia, Africa and Latin America presenting a significant and foreseeable risk of exposure to rabies: i.e. travelers involved in activities that could bring them into direct contact with dogs, bats and wild animals. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly or intradermally in three doses: 7 days between the first and second dose and 21 – 28 days between the second and third.