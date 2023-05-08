Home » And we returned to see the stars again. A city that welcomes and cares.
Health

And we returned to see the stars again. A city that welcomes and cares.

by admin

BergamoBrescia capital of culture 2023

On the occasion of Marco Cavallo’s fiftieth birthday and the forty-fifth birthday of the law 180, the “10 October” group – Marco Cavallo Forum Mental Health Association Brescia, Alliance for Mental Health Association, Dioniso Theater, Felice Degrowth Movement, Il Calabrone Cooperative – has collected the words with which the mayor of Brescia opened the year of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture:

“ …..Brescia, a city that welcomes and takes care…..”.

The “five days of Brescia” around the theme of Mental Health was born. Marco Cavallo will be a guest for five days in the former Palace of Justice, in the city centre. He will be welcomed at Basaglia Park and will pay homage to the Fallen in Piazza Loggia. Together with him we will perform theatre, present books, play music and offer you excellent aperitifs… all free. In short, a little life together, to exchange memories, thoughts, projects and to remind us that each person’s life is unique, unrepeatable and precious.

You are all invited! In particular it would be very nice to meet again on the 13th afternoon in many and many to underline that the asylums will never reopen.

Warning: the official program is missing some events that were added later:

  • on Saturday the “Ottoni a Scoppio” will be present with their music;
  • on Sunday morning the violinist Massimo Paioli will accompany Samah Jabr;
  • some graduates of the “Luchino Visconti” directing school in Milan will resume every day to make a degree thesis.

More information Who or on the FB page “Marcocavallo Mental Health Forum”.

See also  Professor Emanuele Neri is the new president of the Interdepartmental School of Medicine

Download the plan.

You may also like

Mayotte: immigration, misery and the legacy of French...

Stress and assaults, the escape of doctors from...

Once again, a horse opens the door to...

Doctors and nurses: 50% are in burnout. Especially...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

“I have stage four cancer, I have a...

Do Diets and Intermittent Fasting Help Longevity? Unreliable...

Artificial intelligence predicts future pancreatic cancer. « Medicine...

Ovarian cancer day, awareness against the increase in...

Four warning signs for colon cancer in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy