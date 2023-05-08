And we returned to see the stars again. A city that welcomes and cares.

BergamoBrescia capital of culture 2023

On the occasion of Marco Cavallo’s fiftieth birthday and the forty-fifth birthday of the law 180, the “10 October” group – Marco Cavallo Forum Mental Health Association Brescia, Alliance for Mental Health Association, Dioniso Theater, Felice Degrowth Movement, Il Calabrone Cooperative – has collected the words with which the mayor of Brescia opened the year of Bergamo Brescia Capital of Culture:

“ …..Brescia, a city that welcomes and takes care…..”.

The “five days of Brescia” around the theme of Mental Health was born. Marco Cavallo will be a guest for five days in the former Palace of Justice, in the city centre. He will be welcomed at Basaglia Park and will pay homage to the Fallen in Piazza Loggia. Together with him we will perform theatre, present books, play music and offer you excellent aperitifs… all free. In short, a little life together, to exchange memories, thoughts, projects and to remind us that each person’s life is unique, unrepeatable and precious.

You are all invited! In particular it would be very nice to meet again on the 13th afternoon in many and many to underline that the asylums will never reopen.

Warning: the official program is missing some events that were added later:

on Saturday the “Ottoni a Scoppio” will be present with their music;

on Sunday morning the violinist Massimo Paioli will accompany Samah Jabr;

some graduates of the “Luchino Visconti” directing school in Milan will resume every day to make a degree thesis.

More information Who or on the FB page “Marcocavallo Mental Health Forum”.

Download the plan.