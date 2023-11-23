Home » Andalusian Public Universities Criticize Start of Medicine Degree at Private Loyola University
Health

Andalusian public universities denounce the private university Loyola Andalucía for starting Medicine Degree classes. The eleven public universities stated that the start of Medicine classes at Loyola Andalucía is “not legally viable” and “damages the image of university teaching”. The Minister of University, Research, and Innovation also expressed concerns about the premature start of Medicine classes at Loyola Andalucía. The rector of the University of Seville criticized the move calling it not beneficial to anyone and concerns about the lack of equal opportunity for students. Loyola Andalusia University defended the move stating that the university meets all legal requirements and has resolved all difficulties in launching the degree. Despite this, the public universities argue that private projects like Loyola Andalucía lack the minimum requirements for starting Medicine classes. Classes have started with an adapted academic calendar, requiring extraordinary effort from the students.

