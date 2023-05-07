Andrea Bocelli sings for King Charles and enchants at the concert in Windsor. The big show second only to Queen Elizabeth

It was one of the rumors that charmed Westminster, catching the attention of the king, who Andrea Bocelli for the feast of his coronation he had strongly wanted it. And the performance met the expectations of the Royal family and the lucky ones who were able to attend the great concert which concluded the celebrations for the coronation of Carlo III. “Having been summoned again, on the occasion of an event of similar importance – the Italian singer repeated – I consider it a great privilege and above all a certificate of esteem and affection”. TO Windsorthroughout the day, thousands of people camped out waiting for a greeting from the royal family and to please them Princess Catherine and her husband William they came out to shake hands and dispense smiles. On stage, in addition to Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Take That performed.

King Charles, the coronation: here are the secret sentences between him and Camilla between the wonder for the flags and the request for help

PRESENCES AND COSTS

The day after the solemn ceremony the first balance sheets are drawn up. On TV it was the most followed event of the year, with a peak of 20 million viewers in the UK. However, the number was lower than that recorded during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which glued 29 million people to the screen. And it was even lower than that of the coronation of Charles III’s mother. In 1953, according to estimates, although television sets were far less common than today, the ceremony was watched by an estimated 25 million Britons, about three-quarters of the population at the time. The challenge with her mother Carlo has also been lost abroad: 4 billion spectators, scattered throughout the world, followed Elizabeth’s funeral, against the approximately 300 million interested in the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

Participation in the streets of London is also different. Tens of thousands have reached the capital in recent days, camping even in the rain in order to have a front row seat to watch the passage of the royal carriages. Roads and subway stops have been closed but nothing compared to the millions of people who patiently queued for hours and days, with the sole aim of giving their last respects to the sovereign in September, passing in front of her coffin for a few seconds. A day streamlined compared to the past, even with the number of guests but which did not have a lower cost. And according to preliminary estimates, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has spent between £100m and £250m. A stellar figure when compared to the £28 million spent on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last June. Of course, the revenues generated must also be added to the event’s budget: the Beer and Pub Association, for example, expected to serve 62 million pints throughout the weekend, or 16 million more than a normal weekend, comparable to a £71 million injection into the sector. On balance, Britons spent £8bn on various purchases, including supermarkets, or £3.22bn more than on a typical weekend in May.

And then there’s the revenue generated by tourism, with the purchase of international flights and hotel reservations. Figures that cannot yet be calculated with precision but which have already irritated many Britons, who have been put to the test by the cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, Carlo and Camilla appeared almost incredulous when, looking out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, they were greeted by a real human tide. They said they were “deeply touched” by the support of the population shown during the coronation day and “extremely grateful to those who helped in the preparation and to those who traveled to London to participate in the event”.

I PIC-NIC

The celebrations continued, when in the various cities, neighborhoods and communities, around 50,000 people gathered to have lunch together in what were called “Street parties”, street picnics, to continue celebrating King Charles III together. Rishi Sunak himself organized a street party inviting Ukrainian families and American first lady Jill Biden, in keeping with a British tradition that had already involved thousands of people over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Read the full article

on The Messenger