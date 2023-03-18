Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari were spotted together in the gym after the rumors about the breakup and the flashback of the DJ with the ex Giulia De Lellis. As Whoopsee’s images show, the two work out but aren’t paying much attention to each other. So are they a couple or not?

Andrew Damante ed Elisa Visari I’m still one couple? According to the latest rumors, it would seem not. The DJ had been spotted at a party with his ex Giulia De Lellis, who, however, had promptly denied a flashback, declaring herself in love with her current partner Charles Beretta. In the whole affair, however, Damante never intervened, neither on the alleged flirtation nor on the situation with his girlfriend. Whoopsee took care of trying to clarify things, with some unpublished photos.

The photos of Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari together

Whoopsee’s paparazzi surprised Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari together in the gym. These are the first shots that show the couple after a period of absence from social media. From the pictures, between the two there seems to be no complicity, on the contrary, they train in the same place but each is concentrated on his own exercises without caring too much about the presence of the other. In addition, it also seems that they have also arrived separated at training. But so, is it over or not? According to some rumors, it would seem so, but she would have decided to enroll in the same gym to try to fix things. According to others, however, they would have left but would still have maintained cordial relations. For the moment, no official comment from those directly involved.

The rumors about Andrea Damante and Giulia De Lellis

The rumor has been circulating on social media for some time that the story between Andrea Damante and Elisa Visari has come to an end. A rumor that, however, for the moment, has not yet been confirmed. In the meantime, the gossip of a flashback between the DJ and ex-girlfriend Giulia De Lellis had crept in, after she had shared a symbolic song of their love story among her Instagram stories. Stay of Rihanna, who had been the background to the last exterior before the choice of Men and Women. Then the news that they had been spotted together at a party and it seems that Elisa Visari had discovered some messages from the ex on Damante’s phone. But the influencer had promptly denied everything, declaring herself happily in love with her current boyfriend Carlo Beretta.