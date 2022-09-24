Kept out of a club for no apparent reason, she takes offense, certain that she has been discriminated against because of too sporty clothing. Even a white lie for futile reasons can hurt a sensitive and not lazy soul, since unmasking the “liar” can cost time. Andrea Delogu, 40, TV presenter and writer (and daughter of Walter Delogu, Muccioli’s driver in San Patrignano, where she grew up as a child), vented on the social network Tik Tok. “I finish the gym, I was dressed for the gym. I go under the house, where she has opened a restaurant and so I wanted to try it – she says -. I go to the lady outside and ask her if there are two places to eat. This lady squares me, squares the person who was with me. We were dressed for the gym, nothing special, and she tells us that the restaurant is full ».





The reservation “trap” The “crime” would have happened in Rome, in the San Pietro area. But the tables were only three full, there was plenty of room according to the showwoman from Romagna who asked for explanations. No way, “is full”, he hears the answer, with a piece of advice: “You should have booked, here’s the note, call next time.” It must have been the note, it must have been the poor acting skills, but Andrea Delogu smelled the smell of burning and decided to go through with this story. Back home, tried to book. Not for two, for three (a misdirection). And in fact the trick succeeded. The restaurateur agreed but by then she was on the corner without knowing it. The table for three was there. “I’m one of those two people who came first,” came the answer like a hook. See also Microsoft and Gucci collaborated to launch a limited edition of XBOX Series X, asking price of 280,000 Taiwan dollars-Leisure News-ePrice

“Are we still talking about dress code?” After unmasking, Delogu moved to Tik Tok to make a bitter reflection available to its followers: “I wonder but in 2022 are we still talking about dress code? It’s not like we had eighteenth-century skirts ». And that’s not the worst aspect of the story. “The thing that bothers me most, however, is the lie. Tell me there is a dress code then, the lie pissed me off, I was upset“. Certainly, however, the lady of the restaurant has someone who would agree with her, if she were alive, the lamented one Karl Lagerfeld, style master who was creative director of Fendi and Chanel. In one of the most famous aphorisms attributed to him he says: “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat: when you lose control of your life, you buy yourself a couple ».