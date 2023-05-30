Andrea Delogu: «My life with dyslexia»

She is about 13 years old and is sitting on a green fabric armchair, with a small tile in one hand and an apricot juice in the other. She has just finished her homework and is looking, like every afternoon, I Robinson, one of the first US sitcoms broadcast in Italy. At one point in that day’s episode, Cliff and Claire’s teenage son Theo is revealed to be dyslexic. He’s not stupid, he’s not less intelligent than others, he’s not incompetent: he’s simply dyslexic. It’s the first time that Andrea Delogu she hears that word and, although she is still a little girl and doesn’t have the right tools to understand and document herself, she perceives within herself that she, with that word there, has something to do. She fails to grasp its real meaning, but subconsciously she feels that she belongs to her.

The times of the diagnosis are still far away, which will take place almost twenty years later, but those of scholastic difficulties, the perennial sense of inadequacy, the inquisitive looks of the professors, the circumstantial phrase “he’s intelligent, but he doesn’t apply », of the parents’ stoic patience in the face of so many problems.

After all, in the 1980s and 1990s, knowledge of specific learning disabilities was still rather scarce, so much so that dyslexia was not talked about either at home or at school. In fact, it was as if it didn’t exist. «We dis were just listless, limited, messy and for some even stupid. Today, thanks to the awareness acquired, we know that we “function” differently from others: not better, not worse, but only differently,” says the presenter.

So she had to deal with undiagnosed dyslexia for a long time, in school and beyond. What were the signals that everyone could see but which, unfortunately, no one was able to grasp?

I was not able to read fluently aloud like all the other children who yes, proceeded with all the uncertainties of the case, but always quite quickly. Remembering reading time today, I still feel a certain discomfort. I always tried to understand well in advance which part of the text I would have to read during my shift in order to be able to prepare myself in those few minutes of waiting. Not only, however, was it difficult to predict the order in which the teacher would call us but, convinced that I was jamming in front of everyone, I was constantly in the throes of anxiety and this certainly didn’t help reading. In front of me the letters of the passage merged, disappeared, moved, turned upside down and although I tried to “pick them up” in the right position, helped by the index finger always pointing at the page, little blackouts were forming in my head which led me to skip one or more words without even realizing it.

The agitation felt in those moments prevented me from concentrating and grasping the meaning of what I was reading. And if I didn’t follow the logical thread, identifying the individual words in the passage was even more complicated. In addition to reading and concentration problems I also had a bad handwritingtook longer than I should in writing and manifested many difficulty with memorization. With the multiplication tables and the conjugation of verbs, for example, I was a landslide not so much for the operation itself, but rather for the effort of having to retrieve from memory information that was always different, moreover in the shortest possible time. For a dyslexic, in fact, responding quickly and correctly by drawing on the so-called “on-demand memory” is really very complicated and frustrating.

Here, frustrating. Is that how you would define the feeling experienced in those years?

I understood that I had all the credentials to be an excellent student, but when faced with a written text or a blank sheet of paper something jammed, as if I had pulled the handbrake and tried to continue the race anyway. It was frustrating, yes. No one could explain why I was able to speak, learn and socialize without great effort, but continued to read, even several years after the acquisition of the reading process, like a child who has just learned the alphabet.

I felt inadequate and I suffered from anxiety already in elementary school. The idea of ​​having to read aloud or pass some logic test in front of everyone sent me into a crisis and loaded me with stress. These conditions negatively affected my performance and contributed to fueling this vicious circle. But somehow I had to “survive”, so since I was a child I started devising strategies …

That is, did he implement survival techniques to make his schooling less difficult?

That’s right, I learned to get around the obstacle as best I could. For example, colors have always helped me ordering the letters and finding a logical thread in the texts, so I started to underline, circle, connect the words with highlighters, obviously following my own logic. I still do this today when I read a book, study a script or write down pieces of everyday life that I have to memorize on the magnetic blackboard hanging in my house.

Reading and writing with difficulty, I then improved my listening skills. Up to the age of ten I lived in San Patrignano, where my parents followed a detoxification course. Here I spent the days with the other children, the teachers and the professionals of the structure, with whom I studied and did my homework. From them I tried to get as much information as possible, I listened and tried to absorb the concepts like a sponge.

And it is thanks to listening that, a few years later, I learned the Spanish language perfectly: always hearing my mother’s Argentine friend speak, in the end I managed to make it my own. Something that didn’t happen, for example, with English, which on the contrary I had to study from school books… Do you know what it means for a dyslexic to learn a foreign language, perhaps with parts of the text and explanations in class in Italian?

However, in addition to listening, when I had the opportunity to move physically while reading or a question in mathematics I had more chances of making it because the mind was more “free” to focus on the final goal. Later, especially during my high school years, I then discovered that if I read by interpreting and reciting it was easier for me to string the words one after the other.

When did you first become aware of your disorder?

It was a slow and gradual realization. After that episode of I Robinson, which moved something albeit unconsciously, there was another episode which represented the watershed between a before and an after. Before giving my feature a name and after giving it. I was already almost thirty years old, I was waiting for the bus under a bus shelter in Rimini and my mom sends me a youtube video to my smartphone. «Honey, could it be?», He writes me she. The two-minute video shows the letters of a text as they appear to dyslexics. They move, run, tip over, disappear until they leave a blank space. It was a release. I finally knew.

Some time later I felt the need to go into analysis, also to put an end to this constant situation of uncertainty. After a timed reading test, a text comprehension test and another dictation test, the psychologist’s confirmation arrived. I was (and am) dyslexic. Even if it seems absurd, I had a wonderful feeling, almost bordering on euphoria. Finally I had in my hands the answer that I had been looking for in vain for years.

Subsequently I underwent all the necessary tests to have an official diagnosis and a certificate to prove it. After numerous tests of reading with and without tempo, writing with and without disturbance (i.e. writing while doing something else at the same time, e.g. speaking), dictation and logic, the specialist diagnosed a dyslexia without dysorthography associated with slow reading. In short, I was dyslexic but I wrote correctly, even at the cost of putting more than necessary into it.

If I say The Little Prince, what comes to mind?

When you have all these problems reading you convince yourself that you don’t like reading, no matter what kind of text you have in front of you. It was like this for me too: for years I lived with the idea that reading a book wasn’t for me. Then when I had confirmation of being dyslexic, first with the analyst’s tests and then with the diagnosis, I wanted to understand if that was really the case.

I started from The little Prince, a rather short little book that I had always heard about. I slipped into a shopping center and, sitting on a bench, I read it all. I took my time but I did it. And in the end I realized that I liked reading, and a lot too. I haven’t stopped since then.

Did you embark on a path to improve your reading and writing skills after your diagnosis?

Having “discovered” this disorder in adulthood, after having managed it for years with survival techniques, I didn’t feel the need to entrust myself to a specialist. Now I live with this characteristic serenely and, compared to the past, I have made great strides, also thanks to my profession. This was, for me, the real gym. What I did, though, was contact theItalian Dyslexia Association to have not only as much information as possible, but also a psychological supportwhich was essential for me. Also, thanks to them I met the compensatory instrumentsthe. They are mostly digital devices that make up for reading and writing difficulties and that I now use in my daily life.

Has dyslexia been a limit to your career?

No, on the contrary, I managed to transform this feature of mine into an opportunity. Having objective difficulties in reading and writing, I have always tried to focus on other skills, such as ability to entertain e you make a show. I already did it when I was at school, also to divert attention from my problems. Then when I had confirmation that I was dyslexic, I tried to clear this disorder without making a mystery of it or going around it too much.

When they are broadcast on Rai Radio 2 with The version of the two, for example, I very often get stuck while reading messages from listeners, but I laugh it off, joke about it, apologize and move on. By now even those who follow me know that I have dyslexia and if I get stuck or make a mistake, no one is shocked anymore, that’s it.

If I have to study a script, and I recently did for my play 40 and I’m, I try to memorize lines using colours, moving in space, associating phrases or words with certain gestures and movements. And then I learned to take my time, not caring about the judgment of those who don’t know me and don’t know. It’s a modus vivendi that I also put into practice when I wrote the books Where do words end – Semi-serious story of a dyslexic e Retaliation and which I will continue to implement in the future as well.

