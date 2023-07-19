Andrea Purgatori, investigative journalist and conductor of Atlantis, has died

Italia

Born in 1953, he has worked for print media and television

Journalist, screenwriter, author Andrea Purgatori, born in 1953, died this morning in hospital in Rome after a brief fulminant illness. The news was given by his children Edoardo, Ludovico, Victoria and by the family represented by the Cau law firm.

For years at Corriere della Sera, where he dealt with terrorism, intelligence, crime, he dedicated himself with tenacity to the Ustica massacre of 1980. Author of reports, he successfully presented Atlantis on La7. Screenplay teacher, adviser to the authors, among his latest works is the participation in the document Vatican Girl on the case of Emanuela Orlandi.

«A brilliant mind – underline the family members, destroyed by pain – which we remember recently in the broadcast of La 7 Atlantis where he was author and presenter and in more remote times as a correspondent in war zones and author of the most important Italian judicial investigations, then still author and screenwriter of many films and television dramas including Il Muro di Gomma, Fortapasc and Il Giudice Ragazzino».

Greetings from Mentana

“Hi Andrea”. Thus, with a post on Instagram, the director of TgLa7, Enrico Mentana, greets his colleague Andrea Purgatori.

The condolences of the institutions and politics

«I express my condolences for the passing of Andrea Purgatori. Brilliant reporter, author of successful documentaries, screenwriter and author of unforgettable investigative television programs, one of the prestigious signatures of Italian journalism disappears. My deepest condolences go out to the family members”, declared the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana .

«I express my condolences for the passing of Andrea Purgatori, an important screenwriter, author and reporter. His investigations, his stories, his voice will remain in the history of journalism ». Thus the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

«I learn with great sadness of the passing of #AndreaPurgatori, author, screenwriter but above all a courageous and determined journalist, who spent his life to shed light on numerous Italian mysteries. An affectionate hug to the family and to all his loved ones », the mayor of Rome wrote on Twitter, Robert Gualtieri .

«A professional and a man who has made research and telling the truth his signature style. Journalism pages that will remain engraved and that will be an example for young people who aspire to follow in his footsteps bear his signature. And the world of television and cinema also owe a lot to his work and his sharp gaze. Andrea Purgatori leaves, leaving a great void. We will miss them,” said the Undersecretary of Culture, Lucia Borgonzoni .

«I also want to express my deep condolences on behalf of the entire democratic community for the sudden death of Andrea Purgatori, a great journalist who has linked his name to important investigations into terrorism and crime. I remember the civil passion and constancy with which he followed the investigation into the Ustica massacre for 43 years, right up to the end. He managed to make an enormous contribution to the battle for truth, which we must continue today more than ever. Our condolences go out to his family, colleagues and friends ». So in a note the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein .

«With Andrea Purgatori we lose an investigative journalist of rare skill, who has dedicated his life to the search for the truth about the most disturbing and dramatic cases in Italy and beyond. Refined screenwriter, host of in-depth programs of the highest level. A respectable man, loved by the public and by professionals. A master of journalism who will be dearly missed. My thought is moved by his children and all his loved ones ». So Giuseppe Moles, former Undersecretary for Publishing.

«Today Andrea Purgatori disappeared. There will be a way to tell the role and figure of Purgatori. We owe him many investigations into war, terrorism, crime, major news events. If we say ‘The rubber wall’ we owe it to him, who worked long and tirelessly on the mysteries of the Ustica massacre. He honored journalism, he honored investigative journalism. It is a great loss, but his work will remain.’ Thus the senator of the Democratic Party, Walter Verini, recalled the missing journalist at the opening of the session in the Chamber. His words were greeted by applause from the senators, who rose to their feet.

“Our condolences and our closeness to the family and friends of Andrea Purgatori: his sudden disappearance deprives us of an attentive and scrupulous journalist, who with his investigations has constantly sought those answers still missing in many Italian mysteries”. This is the memory of Matteo Richetti, group leader of Action-Italia Viva in the Chamber of Deputies.

«The whole Anpi greets Andrea Purgatori with great sorrow. A journalist of enormous human, civil and professional qualities. He contributed with his investigations to reveal the truth about the many, too many Italian mysteries, the massacre of Ustica in the first place. An example to be held up to all young people who approach the fundamental job of information with genuine curiosity and passion. Hello Andrea and thank you from the bottom of my heart». This is what the Anpi writes in a note.

Andrea Purgatori’s career and awards

A professional journalist since 1974, he obtained a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University in New York in 1980. At Corriere Purgatori he had dealt with terrorism, intelligence, crime, signing memorable investigations and reports on some of the hottest cases in Italy in the ‘years of lead’ like the Moro case. He recounted numerous mafia crimes from 1982, until the capture of Totò Riina. As a war reporter he has covered many conflicts, such as the 1982 Lebanon War, the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, the 1991 Gulf War, the Intifada and the uprisings in Tunisia and Algeria. He was the author and presenter of ‘Uno di notte’ (Rai 1, 1999). He has made television services for Dossier, Spazio Sette, Focus (Rai 2 1978/1988); in video he also conducted ‘Confini’ (Rai 3, 1996). From 12 May 2014 to 15 June 2020 he was also president of Greenpeace Italy.

After a long period at Corriere, for which he has returned to collaborate in recent years, Purgatori has also written for l’Unità, Vanity Fair, The Huffington Post and Le Monde diplomatique. Currently he edited the broadcast of journalistic investigations Atlantis for La7, for which he received the 2019 Flaiano Prize as best cultural program. In the broadcast he addressed several of the topics he dealt with in his investigations of him, including in particular the case of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. Precisely on the case of the girl who disappeared in Rome in 1980, Purgatori was the protagonist of the Netflix docu-series Vatican Girl : the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi .

As a screenwriter for the cinema he wrote in addition to ‘ The rubber wall (1991) dedicated to his investigation into the Ustica massacre, ‘The boy judge’ (1994) on the murder of judge Rosario Livatino, ‘The industrialist’ (2011). In 2010 he collaborated in the writing of the film Vallanzasca – Gli angeli del male by Michele Placido, but then together with Angelo Pasquini he withdrew his signature from the screenplay. He has appeared as an actor in several episodes of the television series ‘Boris’, in Carlo Verdone’s films ‘Posti pendiente in paradiso’ (2012) and ‘L’chiamo grossa’ (2016) and in Alessandro Aronadio’s films ‘Due vite per case’ (2010) and ‘Ears’ (2016) and in the television series ‘ 1993 ‘ (2017).

Among the many awards he obtained, among others, the 1992 Silver Ribbon for the best subject with ‘The rubber wall’, the Hemingway Prize for journalism in 1993, the Crocodile – Altiero Spinelli Prize for journalism in 1992, the Globe of 1994 gold for best screenplay with ‘The boy judge’ and in 2009, with Marco Risi and Jim Carrington, he won the Sergio Amidei award for best international screenplay with the film ‘Fortapàsc’ about the murder of the young journalist Giancarlo Siani .

