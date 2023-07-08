Andreas Scheuer’s cosmetics costs – health check

In an arbitration procedure, the federal government’s compensation payments for the fixed toll idea of ​​the CSU-led Ministry of Transport under the Merkel government have now been determined. The Federal Republic has to pay 243 million euros in damages. In addition, legal and administrative costs for the entire procedure were incurred in an unknown amount. The taxpayer takes over.

The current FDP Transport Minister Wissing on the behavior of his predecessor Andreas Scheuer: “It is incomprehensible to me how contracts on this issue could have been signed before the court decisions were available.”

It’s actually not incomprehensible. Andreas Scheuer wanted to enforce the “foreigner toll” at all costs, it was a project to publicize the face of the CSU at that time – in the years with Seehofer’s slogans about the deportation of 69 Afghans on his 69th birthday, the “soccer-playing, serving Senegalese”, who you would never get rid of, or the “asylum tourists”, i.e. those without a Gucci bag who go shopping in Munich’s Maximilianstrasse.

In even sharper terms than Wissing, CDU leader Friedrich Merz criticizes the federal government: “A serious defeat for the federal government,” said Merz, and further, such projects “cannot succeed with a crowbar, but only with good and thorough advice in German Bundestag”.

Small joke. Of course, Merz is not referring to the toll issue, he doesn’t say a word about it, but to the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court not to bring the heating law through the Bundestag before the summer recess. The CDU MP Thomas Heilmann had applied for a temporary injunction: He was going too fast. 94 pages of legal synopsis and 14 pages of justification – that needs to be read first and, above all, thought about after all the weeks of debates that didn’t get to it.

Well. Perhaps it doesn’t do any harm if laws are considered and discussed a little more overall, given the flood of laws that have been going through the Bundestag at breakneck speed for years. The “Germany pace” that has recently been much sought after will certainly not be slowed down by the time spent discussing draft laws in the Bundestag. And maybe Thomas Heilmann, after reading it carefully and thinking about it for a long time, will even come to the conclusion that such a law makes sense after all these years of extensive inactivity on the subject of climate change. Whatever that may mean for his voting behavior under factional coercion. Or, as Maximilian Steinbeis hopes on “Verfassungsblog”, the Federal Constitutional Court will say something more fundamental about how an “abusive acceleration of the legislative process” is to be measured, i.e. a procedural instrument.

Andreas Scheuer doesn’t care about any of that. The arbitration proceedings on the toll were really about hasty action, but what are 243 million euros of tax money against 100 pages of compulsory reading, so to speak, money against political responsibility. There are things that you just can’t compare. One could rather compare the 243 million with the cosmetic costs of Ms. Baerbock, after all it was about the political identity of the CSU.

