Andreas Winhart: No increase in health insurance contributions – Citizens should not …

Munich (ots)

The AfD parliamentary group today submitted an emergency motion entitled “Resolutely counteracting the cost explosion in the health system” in the Bavarian state parliament. In this she calls on the state government to ensure that health insurance contributions are not increased from 2024 and that no patient co-payment of at least 800 euros is introduced.

The parliamentary director and health policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Andreas Winhart, explains the following:

“The Corona policy of the federal and state governments has significantly increased the financial deficit of the health insurance companies. The expenditure per insured person has risen sharply; the causes include more frequent heart diseases and vaccination damage.

Federal Health Minister Lauterbach has therefore announced an increase in health insurance contributions. In addition, the financial expert Bernd Raffelhüschen has presented a reform plan that envisages a high deductible for patients.

For us as AfD, it is unacceptable that millions of citizens should bear higher costs, even though they are not responsible for the financial gaps. Rather, the deficits were caused by the decision-makers in politics and in the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. In particular, it is irresponsible to accept more and more beneficiaries from all over the world into statutory health insurance, even though the number of contributors is steadily decreasing. If the contributions are not to increase immeasurably, the absurd migration policy must be ended. Only the AfD is willing to do that!”

