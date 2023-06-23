Home » Andreas Winhart: No increase in health insurance contributions – Citizens should not …
Health

Andreas Winhart: No increase in health insurance contributions – Citizens should not …

by admin
Andreas Winhart: No increase in health insurance contributions – Citizens should not …

22.06.2023 – 12:37

AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament

Munich (ots)

The AfD parliamentary group today submitted an emergency motion entitled “Resolutely counteracting the cost explosion in the health system” in the Bavarian state parliament. In this she calls on the state government to ensure that health insurance contributions are not increased from 2024 and that no patient co-payment of at least 800 euros is introduced.

The parliamentary director and health policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Andreas Winhart, explains the following:

“The Corona policy of the federal and state governments has significantly increased the financial deficit of the health insurance companies. The expenditure per insured person has risen sharply; the causes include more frequent heart diseases and vaccination damage.

Federal Health Minister Lauterbach has therefore announced an increase in health insurance contributions. In addition, the financial expert Bernd Raffelhüschen has presented a reform plan that envisages a high deductible for patients.

For us as AfD, it is unacceptable that millions of citizens should bear higher costs, even though they are not responsible for the financial gaps. Rather, the deficits were caused by the decision-makers in politics and in the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. In particular, it is irresponsible to accept more and more beneficiaries from all over the world into statutory health insurance, even though the number of contributors is steadily decreasing. If the contributions are not to increase immeasurably, the absurd migration policy must be ended. Only the AfD is willing to do that!”

See also  CGTN: 50 years later: China and Spain share a deep friendship and mutual prosperity

Press contact:

Press office of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament
Max-Planck-Strasse 1
81675 München
Tel: + 49 89-4126-2960
[email protected]

Original content from: AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Restless legs syndrome, many suffer from it without...

Laboratory chicken meat authorized in the USA, which...

Olimpia Milano will play everything in game 7...

Veterinary practices in the course of time –...

Florida, the strange symptom of colon cancer: 24-year-old...

HIV: PrEP reimbursement as a key to accessible...

What happens if you drink coffee every day:...

the high school version of the classical high...

West Nile virus still present in the Catania...

MotoGP, Bagnaia: “Sharing data is right, but it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy