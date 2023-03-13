The search continues but there has been no trace of Andreea Rabciuc since 12 March. It was the night between 11 and 12 March 2022 when the then 27-year-old shooting champion disappeared from a farmhouse in the Montecarotto (Ancona) countryside after spending an evening with a couple of friends and her boyfriend Simone. In this year the investigators have followed every trace. Was it a matter of murder, voluntary removal or a tragic accident? The rebus seems impossible to solve. The investigators listened to the testimonies of those who saw Andreea for the last time: above all Francesco, the owner of the cottage, Omar, the friend he trusted, Daniele, the ex-boyfriend still madly in love and finally Simone, Andreea’s companion and last person to have seen her alive.

The latter is the only one under investigation and prosecutor Irene Bilotta has opened a kidnapping file on him. Simone has always declared himself innocent, stating on several occasions his total extraneousness to the facts. The assets seized from Simone Gresti (an Audi, mobile phones and a computer) are still available to the Judicial Authorities despite the request for release from seizure by Gresti’s lawyer, Emanuele Giuliani. Andreea’s searches continued without interruption: Andrea Ariola, a consultant appointed by the defense and owner of the Investigative Services Agency of Ancona, also provided support to the investigators. Is it possible that Andreea vanished into thin air? Who is involved in this murky story? Questions that no one has yet been able to answer.







