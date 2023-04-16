Android, get these five updates now I can’t imagine what happens to the phone: it’s new again

Good, indeed excellent news for all Android users who will be able to take advantage of five brand new operating system updates.

We often find ourselves talking about potential bugs, vulnerabilities of Google’s operating system. And, of course, there are many criticisms about it. Often, however, it happens that the updates that eliminate them or those that bring the novelty are not taken into consideration. A bit like what happens in everyday life.

We are all ready to point the finger at someone who wrong or that you engage in behaviors harmful, while when there is an emphasis on positive behaviors or events, he turns his face to the other side. This happens when you are too self-projected and you don’t have it treatment of others, whoever they are. And also in the present case it is the same.

Welcome to the updates as long as they don’t affect ours safety it’s ours privacy. In short, and even more importantly, they are welcome as long as they do not create problems, of whatever nature they may be. Yes they installyou use the new functions or those that have been fixed i bug and you no longer think of anything.

A bit like the last ones updates which many are not taking into consideration, but which we invite you to to install. These, in fact, will be able to ensure that your Android smartphone can go back to new. I am well cinque and we will see them together in this article. Take note and run to install them.

Google is serious: new updates for your Android devices.

The content of the updates in question is aimed at improve the usability and the fruition of all device on which it is installed. One of the first things that catches the eye is the fact that the devices will be able to understand which applications are most used by users. The latter, then, will be able to create and add shortcuts for sharing.

The third update is aimed at those who love their own privacy. Indeed, Google has taken steps to ensure that only apps downloaded from his Play Store can access the information and data contained on the devices. The penultimate expected update concerns graphics. Developers will be able to insert graphical improvements to applications without affecting the speed of the devices.

Finally, here is the quinto and latest update. Users will be able to change the language applications according to your needs. An advantage for those who study a language other than Italian or who simply speak two languages. What we want to say is that these updates are about the version beta Of Android 14 and will initially be available only for i Google Pixel starting with models 4a.

