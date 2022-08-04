Android users who want to switch to iPhone may have misunderstandings in the past, such as the system may not be suitable, or there may be problems with data transmission on both sides, such as worrying about photos and videos or sending messages with relatives and friends in the past, etc., will not be able to transfer to the new phone due to the different system .

Data transfer may have been a big problem in the past, because the system was different and it was impossible to transfer old data to the new phone, but now it is different. If you want to switch from an Android phone to an iPhone, just use the Move to iOS app to transfer files from the old phone to the new iPhone.

Download the Move to iOS app to the old phone first, and then follow the steps of the app to convert when you are ready; the user first selects what data to send to the new phone, such as messages, files, calendars, videos, and photos.

Apple integrated WhatsApp data transfer directly into the Move to iOS app in June, so if you rely heavily on WhatsApp, you no longer need to worry about data transfer.

Apple has advocated environmental protection in recent years. Not only does its products use environmentally friendly materials, renewable energy, etc., but also encourages fruit fans to return old iPhones to Apple for disposal, and offers discounts for old and new ones.

Can Android phone users also get trade-in discounts at Apple stores? Apple’s answer is “yes.” But the actual recycling price depends on the Android phone model, and there may be no way to provide a discount (maybe the model is too old), but Apple can still recycle the old phone for you anyway.

The next question is quite interesting – is the iPhone durable? In fact, many news in the past have shown that the iPhone is quite durable. For example, the iPhone “swam” in the river for 10 months, and it was salvaged and still usable, showing how durable the iPhone is.

What about data protection reliability? Apple said that the iPhone is quite reliable regardless of hardware and software. As long as you update your phone regularly and obediently, you can not only get new features, but also increase the security of the device.

When it comes to “updates”, some people may ask, “If I switch to an iPhone, how many years will the software update be?” Apple is quite friendly to existing users, even if the iPhone 6s in 2015 can still get the iOS 15 update , about 6 years later.

If you are an Android user and want to try a new iPhone, but you are afraid that it is not suitable, you may consider getting a new iPhone after reading these official suggestions.



(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)