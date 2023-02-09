There are 2 million young people between the ages of 16 and 35 with an andrological disease. The biennial campaign promoted by the Italian Society of Andrology in collaboration with the Italian Army, CRI, Unasca, Simce and Iulm is aimed at them. They will be informed through social media, downloadable online materials, informative conferences and with the involvement of doctors during the license visit and of doctors and nurses during interviews with young soldiers

“Nothing can happen.” It is the worrying conviction with which young men approach andrological problems and sexually transmitted diseases. They don’t care because they just don’t know about them, despite being online practically all day. In fact, information on the risks and dangers for male sexual health is often summary: for example, only one in 5 boys is aware that andrological diseases can cause infertility. And even more than 50% of the boys, especially the younger ones, of the 30 and more sexually transmitted diseases, come to list only AIDS/HIV. It is therefore not surprising that less than 5% of the under 35s have undergone an andrological check, especially since there is no longer a military visit, with the risk of arriving at a diagnosis of a problem very late.

In the light of these worrying data released by Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), to improve the knowledge of young people and spread andrological prevention, the SIA called for reinforcements and asked for intervention of the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross (CRI).

Over the next two years, the new #e-SIA-prevention awareness campaign will involve young military personnel, the CRI, but also all young people who will attend or turn to one of the more than 2,500 driving schools and automotive consultancy firms of the National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consulting Firmsa (UNASCA), which adheres to the campaign together with Italian Society of Certifying Doctors (SIMCE). The initiative will also be the occasion for a survey in collaboration with l’International University of Languages and Media (IULM), which will allow a sociological and statistical study on the theme of prevention and diffusion of andrological diseases among young people; the campaign will culminate in June 2023 with the Spring Andrological Day, a major event dedicated to information which will be held in Rome in conjunction with the SIA National Congress.

“The #e-SIA-prevention andrological awareness campaign aims to intercept young people and make them understand that they must and can go to the andrologist without fear – he explains Alexander Palmieri, President of SIA and Professor of Urology at the Federico II University of Naples -. There are 2 million under 35s with an andrological problem, but only 1 out of 5 knows that it can compromise fertility, only 33% of 18-year-old males, for example, always use a condom, very few understand what sexually transmitted diseases are: for over 50% there is only AIDS. Today’s kids have the same knowledge and the same ideas as those of 10 years ago, with the aggravating circumstance that today technology allows continuous information – warns Palmieri -. The time factor is therefore essential to prevent trivial pathologies from becoming irreversible. Unfortunately many patients with congenital or acquired diseases of the reproductive and sexual systems for various reasons, from misinformation to shyness and lack of confidence, do not turn to the andrologist and rarely speak to general practitioners, even ending up developing anxieties and phobias Of every kind”.

The campaign is aimed at both young soldiers who, with the help of doctors and nurses, will also be involved as testimonials in SIA web and social media spots and through information conferences in Academies, Schools, Headquarters and Barracks of the Italian Army , and to the various components of the Italian Red Cross. Both will be able to access the information materials made available online and increase knowledge on andrological pathologies.

“The Italian Army has always been very attentive to safeguarding the health of young people and it is therefore truly a pleasure to be able to collaborate on such a meritorious initiative – declares the Lieutenant General Massimo Barozzi of the Italian Army -. Even as a doctor, I am well aware of the importance of preventive medicine campaigns, and in particular in a sector that is misunderstood and underestimated by the Italian male population, but very often a harbinger of problems that can have serious consequences on physical and psychological health, and on the quality of life and which can in many cases be avoided with simple therapeutic interventions. Adequate health information and education, such as that which will be guaranteed by this campaign, is therefore essential”.

“The Italian Red Cross has always been active in prevention projects and campaigns aimed at protecting public health and promoting healthy lifestyles – he adds Rosario Valastro, President of the Italian Red Cross -. For this reason, we welcomed the proposal of the Italian Andrological Society to collaborate in this initiative, aimed at informing young people about the risks and spread of andrological diseases. This campaign has the dual purpose of making the under 35s more aware of the causes and effects of this type of pathology but also of measuring their knowledge about it. Two fundamental elements for promoting inclusive and responsible health education”.

The campaign also sees the participation of over 2,500 Unasca driving schools and car practice agencies, with whom many young people in the 16 to 35-year-old range come into contact to obtain a driving license or manage documents relating to their means of transport: in driving schools and agencies and on their sites, as well as on the Unasca website, it will be possible to access or download information materials, furthermore SIMCE doctors will inform young people about the campaign during the license visit.

“We are pleased to participate in this initiative, because it is an awareness and prevention campaign of great significance and social utility, aimed at protecting the new generations”, he comments Antonio Datri, President of Unasca.

The driving schools and automotive consultancy firms, as well as the Army and the Italian Red Cross, will in fact inform young people also about the survey in collaboration with IULM to evaluate knowledge, difficulties, experiences in the field of andrological diseases as well as the obstacles to prevention and risk behaviors. Online on the web or on smartphones, participants will be able to answer a questionnaire that includes 30 questions to which 15 are added for the partner.

