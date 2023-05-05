Andrologists, ‘there is a risk of losing male fertility’ – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – The risk that the loss of male fertility will become an irreversible problem for the human species is real. The alarm is sounded by the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), according to which in 2070 the possibility for men to father children could collapse, if lifestyles and environmental conditions are not changed, but also the behaviors logically linked to a drop in fertility rates, such as sexual abstinence, which is increasingly widespread among young people, and the increase in the age of conception (Italy holds the primacy of the European country where the first child is born later: on average 35 years for women and 40 for men). The problem does not only concern the more developed countries, but increasingly also the South of the world. “In just 40 years – declares Alessandro Palmieri, president of Sia and Associate Professor of Urology at the Federico II University of Naples – Western men have seen the concentration of sperm drop by 52.4%. worrying for the steep decline between 2000 and 2018, attested by the meta-analysis published last November in the “Human Reproduction Update. If in fact from 1973 to 2000 the drop in sperm concentration was 1.6% every year, from 2000 to 2018 the reduction more than doubled, equal to 2.64% per year – underlines Palmieri -. If the trend continues and is not stopped, by 2070 more than 40% of male fertility will be lost with very serious dangers for procreation in Western countries, if we do not change the environment that surrounds us, the chemicals to which we are exposed and the way of life”. The case of Italy is emblematic, where in 2022 just over 392,000 children were born. “If you have fewer children, it is undoubtedly economic and social hardship to blame, but in the dock especially male fertility. Obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, the habit of smoking and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases are in fact among the main causes suspected of having determined the drop in sperm counts, to which climate change and environmental pollution must be added”, he underlines Palmieri.



(ANSA).

