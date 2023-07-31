Anemia affects 1 in 4 people worldwide, especially women and children – Health

Anemia, the third cause for the greatest number of years of life lived with a disability, is estimated to affect one person in 4 in the world, especially women and children; moreover, there is a rapid increase in cases in women, pregnant women and children under the age of 5.

These are the estimates made known in The Lancet Hematology journal, the result of a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), in Seattle, together with the Global Burden of Disease anemia. In 2021, 1.92 billion people globally suffered from anemia. This is an increase of 420 million cases in three decades.

In 2021, globally, 31.2% of women had anemia compared to 17.5% of men. The gender difference was most evident between 15 and 49 years old. In this age group, the prevalence of anemia in women was 33.7% compared with 11.3% in men. The leading cause of anemia reported for 2021 was dietary iron deficiency, which made up 66.2% of total anemia cases. The study found that gynecological complaints and bleeding during pregnancy were important contributing factors to the burden of anemia among women of reproductive age. For children under 5 years of age, the main cause of anemia was iron deficiency in the diet, but also the conditions of the presence of pathological hemoglobins, infectious diseases including malaria. “Anemia manifests itself differently in different patients: in children, it can affect brain development and cognition, so early treatment and management are crucial. Previous studies have shown that anemia is associated with increased rates of anxiety and depression and higher rates of preterm delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, low birth weight, short gestation, stillbirth and infections for both the baby and the mother.Research shows that currently sub-Saharan Africa and southern ‘Asia face the greatest burden of anemia In 2021, West Sub-Saharan Africa (47.4%), South Asia (35.7%) and Central Sub-Saharan Africa (35.7%) had the prevalence higher than anemia.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

