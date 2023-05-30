Anemia, more transfusion independent thanks to a new drug – Medicine

news-txt”>

Almost twice as many patients treated with Luspatercept achieved transfusion independence resulting in increased hemoglobin compared to epoetin alfa, including the clinically relevant patient subgroups. These are the first results presented by Bristol Myers Squibb from the Commands Phase 3 study of Luspatercept in the first-line treatment of anemia in adults with low-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MSDs)

Luspatercept demonstrated a durable response with a median transfusion independence of approximately 2.5 years, 1 year longer than epoetin alfa. Study results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Congress on June 2 and in an oral presentation of selected abstracts at the European Hematology Association Congress Plenary Session on June 10.

“Chronic anemia, low hemoglobin levels, and transfusion dependency pose major clinical challenges for low-risk MDS patients and increase the risk of death by more than half of patients compared with those who do not require transfusions,” says Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, principal investigator and Director of the Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center – Results showed that treatment with luspatercept, compared with epoetin alfa, produced statistically significant higher rates of transfusion independence red blood cell count and increased hemoglobin, improved duration of response, with equal or superior results in all subgroups, and with acceptable safety and tolerability for patients with ESA-naïve low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.”

“Clinical experience has shown that only one in three patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome show responses to erythroid-stimulating agents over 6-18 months, confirming a significant need for more effective options to address chronic anemia,” he says. Matteo Giovanni Della Porta, investigator of the study and director of the Leukemia Unit at the Humanitas Cancer Center in Milan -. In the study, the median duration of red blood cell transfusion independence was approximately one year longer with luspatercept, which demonstrated its potential as first-line treatment in transfusion-dependent MDS patients.