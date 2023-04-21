Anesthesia Congress with 2500 participants starts in Düsseldorf – Effects of …

German Society for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI)

During an operation, the patient should sleep soundly and not feel any pain. Modern anesthesia guarantees these requirements. Exchange and further training are crucial so that the specialist field with its five pillars of anesthesia, intensive care medicine, emergency medicine, pain medicine and palliative medicine can continue to develop. According to the guiding principle “Knowledge creates security”. That is why more than 2,500 anesthesiologists and representatives from healthcare professions will come together again at the end of April in Düsseldorf for the “German Anesthesiology Congress” (DAC). From April 27 to 29, 2023, more than 500 lectures, presentations and workshops on the five sub-areas are on the program in the “Congress Center Düsseldorf” ( www.dac-kongress.de).

Well-known experts answer questions

Among other things, leading German physicians will explain the new guidelines for the care of the seriously injured to the visitors. Another focus of the congress will be the contribution of anesthesia to climate protection: How can anesthetic gases and energy be saved during anesthesia? In their lectures at the DAC, intensive care physicians will deal, for example, with findings on ECMO therapy during the corona pandemic, with new methods of combating sepsis and with the treatment of kidney failure in patients in intensive care units. Pain physicians are also discussing how the care of patients with chronic pain in Germany can be improved again after the slump in the corona pandemic. And in the field of palliative medicine, among other things, the question is dealt with in detail: “euthanasia – what are we confronted with?”

“What is also special about this congress is that we work with experts to deal with issues at the interfaces between medical fields,” explains the President of the “German Society for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine” (DGAI), Professor Dr. Benedict breakdowns. One example is the use of emergency doctors for palliative patients, another is the cooperation between doctor and pharmacist in intensive care units.

Opening show with talk, music and awards

This year, the Anesthesia Congress begins with an opening show with talk, music and awards on April 27 at 5:45 p.m. In line with the congress motto “Progress through tradition”, achievements and prospects for anesthesiology will also be discussed. The lecture on mRNA vaccines, their development and production by Dr. Sierk Poetting, chief operation officer and board member of the corona vaccine manufacturer BioNTech, is expected. The new orientation of the DGAI will also be noticeable in many places at the DAC, which from now on will present its five sub-areas more strongly and also want to involve healthcare professions such as anesthesia care and emergency paramedics more closely.

Discuss upcoming reforms

Because they are affected in many areas, such as emergency medicine, German anesthesiologists are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the reforms in emergency care and the hospital landscape. The DGAI President calls the introduction of integrated control centers for the emergency calls 112 and 116 117 as well as integrated emergency centers for preclinical and clinical patient care “reasonable”. According to Pannen, the hospital reform should also take into account the needs of the training and further education of doctors.

New anesthesia congress from 2024 in Kassel

In order to be able to offer anesthesiologists and all other interested parties even more modern training formats, the two large, well-known congresses DAC and HAI will be merged into the new “DGAI Annual Congress” from next year. As a new, attractive and centrally located event location, the congress center in Kassel creates the framework for a new and attractive congress with modern meeting formats, more space for personal exchange and innovative topics in anesthesiology for doctors, scientists and healthcare professionals. The newly designed “DGAI2Torial” rounds off the comprehensive further training offer of the DGAI from 2024 with an online preparatory course for the specialist examination for anesthesiologists. Because “knowledge creates security”!

