Anesthetist of the Civico died at the age of 50, colleagues in shock: "Have a good trip, beautiful doctor"
Anesthetist of the Civico died at the age of 50, colleagues in shock: “Have a good trip, beautiful doctor”

Anesthetist of the Civico died at the age of 50, colleagues in shock: “Have a good trip, beautiful doctor”

“Have a nice trip beautiful doctor”. It’s just one of the many messages with which Emanuela Tumbarello, anesthesiologist at the Civico was remembered. She was 50 years old and worked in the intensive care unit of the hospital. She leaves behind two daughters. In the past she had also been on duty at 118.

Desperation among colleagues for the disappearance. Emanuela Tumbarello has been remembered by numerous doctors with a flood of messages. “Today – writes a colleague for example – the Civico company and the Intensive Care Unit lose a great professional. Have a good trip Emanuela rest in peace we all love you”.

The Ministry of Health had dedicated a commendation to her when she saved the life of a two-year-old girl from Burkina Faso who landed in Lampedusa at the end of her life.

“There are no words but a lot of sadness – writes those who knew her – I will always keep you in my heart, may God embrace you soon. Safe travels my darling”. “My God, what terrible news – reads another message – I don’t want to believe it, she was a marvel, a woman who brought joy that did not go unnoticed. A great doctor and an overwhelming person. I’m sorry. Have a good trip Emanuela” .

