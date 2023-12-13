Home » Angel in Quiet Marigold Ointment – ​​for dry and flaky skin
Angel in Quiet Marigold Ointment – ​​for dry and flaky skin

Angel in Quiet Marigold Ointment – ​​for dry and flaky skin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:04 a.m

Angel in Quiet Calendula Ointment Due to its high proportion of extracts, it is particularly rich in the natural substances of marigold (Calendula officinalis) and Virginia witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana), which give the ointment its characteristic yellow-brown color and smell.

Angel in Quiet marigold ointment is a cosmetic for daily body care for use on dry, low-fat, flaky and sensitive body skin. The Angel in Quiet marigold ointment is also suitable for cracked and brittle skin, especially for hand care, and has a soothing effect after strong sunlight.

Marigold extracts are often used in cosmetics and skin care. The garden marigold is one of the typical wound healing plants from the daisy family. The marigold extract contained in the ointment is obtained from the flowers of the plant. These contain essential oil, triterpene saponins, carotenoids, flavonoids, coumarins and triterpene alcohols, which, in addition to their wound healing properties, also have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties.

The witch hazel extract used is obtained from fresh witch hazel leaves and bark. These contain tannins – especially hamamelitannin – as well as simple and oligomeric proanthocyanidins and ellagitannins, which have a hemostatic and anti-inflammatory effect. The natural ingredients also relieve redness and itching.

When developing the recipe Angel in Quiet Calendula Ointment The use of artificial colors and fragrances, parabens and allergy-causing substances was deliberately avoided.

