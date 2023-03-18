Angel Yeast

Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world‘s leading yeast manufacturer, will showcase its latest yeast innovations at Food Ingredients China 2023, Asia’s leading trade fair for food additives and ingredients. Angel’s latest offerings aim to unlock the potential of yeast and biotechnology in food production and empower food producers to conquer the growing market.

Angel Yeast’s yeast extract technology takes delicious ready meals to the next level

The latest report by Innova Market Insights highlights that more than half of shoppers are prioritizing the aroma, taste and health of their groceries when restocking their groceries in China after the pandemic. Paralleling this trend, Chinese ready-to-eat meals are on the rise, with pre-packaged dishes simplifying complicated cooking processes while still allowing consumers to enjoy flavorful dishes.

Angel is capitalizing on this trend and is pioneering the development of yeast extracts that can enhance the flavor profile of spice blends and condiments to enhance food flavor. By harnessing the flavoring properties of yeast extracts, Angel has developed a variety of ready meal solutions that give them a richer and fuller flavor. One of the signature products to be showcased at the show is Angeoboost, a potent umami yeast extract that is naturally rich in nucleotides and imparts a strong xian/umami flavor to foods. Angel has tailored this spice solution to Chinese taste buds, designed to complement traditional Chinese dishes.

Upgrading of baked goods with yeast plus

The report shows that young people are taking the lead in taste innovation, while older generations are more into cost-effectiveness, naturalness and health benefits. So, food manufacturers need to think about how to offer a diverse range of products that meet customers’ priorities. This is why Angel, together with Novozymes, has launched the Yeast Plus range, enriched with various biological enzyme preparations to improve the fermentation success rate and make dough kneading more labor-saving.

A healthier solution to improve the flavor and texture of lamian noodles

The famous Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup (Lanzhou Lamian) is a must-try delicacy for tourists. In the past, a type of ash called penghui was commonly used to make noodle dough chewy and tasty. This ingredient was later replaced by cheaper and more readily available chemical additives, but these give off a pungent odor when kneaded and are a hazard to hands.

To solve these problems, Angel has developed a new bioenzyme-based food ingredient to replace the traditional additives used in the manufacture of lamian dough and mitigate potential hazards during the food manufacturing process. This innovation ensures that the heat generated when kneading the dough is reduced to a minimum and unwanted odors are avoided. At the same time, the new ingredient extends the dough’s shelf life in the freezer while retaining its chewy texture and wheat flavor.

Angel’s yeast proteins empower food manufacturers to innovate

According to Innova Market Insights, new product development for vegan and plant-based foods will see a whopping 140% year-on-year growth in 2022, indicating an expanding market for food production. This trend has developed into a broad market of unique and novel products. To enable food manufacturers to capture the growing market, Angel has also showcased its yeast-based proteins and fermentation innovations to help them create more nutritious and tastier products.

The yeast protein Angeopro is an excellent meat substitute and provides nine essential amino acids that the human body needs. Rich in high-quality microbial protein and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), the product is a delicious and nutritious option for those looking for a sustainable and healthy source of protein. Annzyme® enzyme-rich oat milk solution improves the solubility of oat protein, resulting in a smoother texture. The unique formula makes the oat milk taste fresher and sweeter, improving the overall flavor profile and preserving the natural aroma.

For the innovation in the fermentation of lactic acid bacteria

Angel presented the fermentation nutrients FM503 and plant peptone FP502. The two products are SC, KOSHER and HALAL certified and are characterized by a high survival rate after freeze drying and a long shelf life, as well as strong fermentation activity. Angel Plant Peptone FP503 is a stable solution to increase the production of lactic acid bacteria.

