People remain in the hearts of those who appreciated them, but she, Angelica Angelinetta, continues to exist for everyone. The Altolarian delegation of the cystic fibrosis foundation continues to be inextricably linked to her name and with the recent Christmas initiatives it has raised 47,500 euros. It is her sister Serena, who with her friends does her utmost on every occasion for the cause, who presents the certificate of friendship and esteem given to her by the Foundation, where the words of the president Matteo Marzotto are eloquent.

Thanks from the Foundation

«Heartfelt thanks to those who have contributed to the realization of this incredible result in support of the Foundation’s activity and the dissemination of knowledge on the disease» said Marzotto, grateful for a result beyond the wildest expectations. Almost fifty thousand euros collected with the research panettone mean several thousand products sold in the area: «Here is the astounding proceeds of the Christmas campaign – so Angelica’s sister also comments – By now, in the face of so much generosity, words are less and less . This extraordinary achievement is once again thanks to you, let everyone be proud of it».

The young testimonial, who made her commitment to research a reason for living, had moved mountains with her absolute conviction, her strong willpower and her enthusiasm. Marafibrositona, who has always seen her as a protagonist at the Serenella di Gravedona, seems like a solidarity walk like many others, but with Angelica it has become an extraordinary opportunity for involvement, with over three thousand people present, a unity of purpose never seen before elsewhere and an almost obvious, obvious generosity: over 200,000 euros raised in the first four editions.

Angie white party