Angelus, Pope Bergoglio remembers Emanuela Orlandi on the anniversary of her disappearance

These days are the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared into thin air on June 22, 1983. Pope Francis could not forget the anniversary and, during the Angelus on June 25, he remembered the girl and he expressed a greeting to his family, with particular regard to his mother Maria. «These days mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Emanuela Orlandi. I would like to take advantage of this circumstance to once again express my closeness to the family, especially to mother, and to assure you of my prayers. I extend my remembrance to all the families who bear the pain of a loved one who has passed away”. Pope Francis said it at the end of the Angelus prayer. In St. Peter’s Square there was a group of people, including Emanuela’s brother, Pietro, who demonstrated for “truth and justice”.

Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, was also satisfied with the Pope’s words. «The taboo on Emanuela has fallen. The Pope remembered her». This was said by Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, after listening to the Pope who, after the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, expressed his memory of her for her girlfriend. “The Pope who remembers Emanuela after 40 years and prays that this story will come to an end and clarity is, in my opinion, the most positive message that, at this moment, Pope Francis could give”, Pietro underlined, recalling that it was precisely this Pope who favored the opening of the investigation in the Vatican. “The words at the Angelus demonstrate this will, I’m happy,” he continued. To those who pointed out that the square was shouting “truth” during the Pope’s speech, Pietro replied: “It’s normal, history will end when we have truth and justice for Emanuela. But this is a big step forward.” “The other times we’ve come here, the press had been denied entry or, except in one case, to bring photos – Emanuela’s brother recalls – instead I perceived, at this moment, the Vatican’s willingness to be close to the people in this solidarity”.