Anger at vegans: psychologist explains the “meat paradox”

It is not uncommon for meat eaters to react irritably to a vegan lifestyle. There is a psychological reason for this: the meat paradox. Nutritional psychologist Christoph Klotter explains the role played by denial, love of animals and the proselytizing zeal of the vegan scene.

FOCUS Online: Mr. Klotter, suppose you are a meat lover, I’m a vegan. We go out to eat together and I order a stir-fry. Do you then get angry – and if so, why?

Christoph Klotter: Of course I get mad! Because when you order a quinoa bowl in the restaurant after my steak order, you are communicating with me. Without having to say anything, you ask me, “Why is this stupid git still eating meat?”.

You make me feel bad and cause me stress because, unlike me, you care about sustainability and animal welfare. And with that you’re telling me something I don’t want to know at all.

The meat eater sees himself as an animal lover

So the meat eater wants nothing to do with animal suffering. But he is still aware that his meat consumption is problematic for animal welfare and the environment, right?

Doodle: Of course, because he really isn’t that “stupid”. After all, he sees the reports on television about poor housing conditions. But as long as the vegan does not speak to him or indicate this with his behavior, he successfully suppresses it. He denies it – he sees it and doesn’t see it at the same time. And that’s how humans work. What is unpleasant, what disturbs, that is pushed away.

If the vegan now rubs his lifestyle in his face, this mechanism no longer works. Especially since the meat eater is usually not an animal enemy. On the contrary, he sees himself as fond of animals. His dog is his best friend – and yet he eats meat from the supermarket.

So he carries within himself two irreconcilable views. This contradiction becomes clear as the front of vegans and vegetarians grows larger and larger. It invades everyday life, suddenly someone in your circle of acquaintances is vegan or vegetarian. Then the meat eater is confronted with it, he has to justify himself. This causes stress – and anger. We call this the “meat paradox”.

“Meat is often not consumed for taste, but for its symbolism”

So the meat eater would rather get angry than just eat less meat?

Doodle: Exactly, a classic act of defiance. Studies show that meat is often consumed not for its taste but for symbolic reasons. It represents wealth and power. Anyone who eats meat participates in social life. Thanks to cheap meat, even the socially disadvantaged can do it – and now the vegan simply wants to take away his status symbol.

The meat eater feels socially excluded as a result, wants to be understood and not condemned. When someone doesn’t feel understood, they become all the more defiant. And that’s not meant to be discriminatory at all – I actually find that very understandable.