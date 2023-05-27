Anger at vegans: psychologist explains the “meat paradox”

“Your quinoa bowl is a stress factor for meat eaters”: Psychologist explains the “meat paradox” – and where the anger at vegans comes from
It is not uncommon for meat eaters to react irritably to a vegan lifestyle. There is a psychological reason for this: the meat paradox. Nutritional psychologist Christoph Klotter explains the role played by denial, love of animals and the proselytizing zeal of the vegan scene.
FOCUS Online: Mr. Klotter, suppose you are a meat lover, I’m a vegan. We go out to eat together and I order a stir-fry. Do you then get angry – and if so, why?
Christoph Klotter: Of course I get mad! Because when you order a quinoa bowl in the restaurant after my steak order, you are communicating with me. Without having to say anything, you ask me, “Why is this stupid git still eating meat?”.
You make me feel bad and cause me stress because, unlike me, you care about sustainability and animal welfare. And with that you’re telling me something I don’t want to know at all.
The meat eater sees himself as an animal lover
So the meat eater wants nothing to do with animal suffering. But he is still aware that his meat consumption is problematic for animal welfare and the environment, right?
Doodle: Of course, because he really isn’t that “stupid”. After all, he sees the reports on television about poor housing conditions. But as long as the vegan does not speak to him or indicate this with his behavior, he successfully suppresses it. He denies it – he sees it and doesn’t see it at the same time. And that’s how humans work. What is unpleasant, what disturbs, that is pushed away.
If the vegan now rubs his lifestyle in his face, this mechanism no longer works. Especially since the meat eater is usually not an animal enemy. On the contrary, he sees himself as fond of animals. His dog is his best friend – and yet he eats meat from the supermarket.
So he carries within himself two irreconcilable views. This contradiction becomes clear as the front of vegans and vegetarians grows larger and larger. It invades everyday life, suddenly someone in your circle of acquaintances is vegan or vegetarian. Then the meat eater is confronted with it, he has to justify himself. This causes stress – and anger. We call this the “meat paradox”.
“Meat is often not consumed for taste, but for its symbolism”
So the meat eater would rather get angry than just eat less meat?
Doodle: Exactly, a classic act of defiance. Studies show that meat is often consumed not for its taste but for symbolic reasons. It represents wealth and power. Anyone who eats meat participates in social life. Thanks to cheap meat, even the socially disadvantaged can do it – and now the vegan simply wants to take away his status symbol.
The meat eater feels socially excluded as a result, wants to be understood and not condemned. When someone doesn’t feel understood, they become all the more defiant. And that’s not meant to be discriminatory at all – I actually find that very understandable.
Conversely, are vegans generally better off socially?
Doodle: At least vegans give meat eaters that impression. In fact, the classic vegan is female, young and educated. The classic meat eater, on the other hand, is male, socially disadvantaged and uneducated.
Men used to define their masculinity by being hunters and warriors, by supporting their families. Today, women also go to work and can take care of their families. So how should a man define himself other than by eating meat? And now he gets mad at it when the vegan or even the vegan makes a fool of him.
Even vegans are angry with meat eaters
There’s not just anger at people who eat meatless. Sometimes vegans tend to openly blame their behavior on meat eaters, they get angry about the unbridled lust for meat. What role does the proselytizing zeal of the vegan scene play?
Doodle: The vegan likes to give the impression that he is perfect, morally superior. He accuses the meat eater of the opposite. He’s the “stupid jerk”. He is guilty by eating meat. The vegan, on the other hand, is not guilty, he only eats vegetables. There is always guilt associated with food, and it has been since long before people started going vegan or vegetarian.
According to Freud, eating is an “oral sadistic act”. Without violence, without crushing food with our teeth, we cannot survive. And because we always have to use violence, we are always guilty by eating. This is also the reason why primitive cultures sacrifice to the gods. You want to pay off that debt.
But that would also mean that vegans are “guilty”. After all, they eat. Or does that not apply to plants?
Doodle: According to Plato, plants also have souls, so plant eaters are also guilty. However, acknowledgment of guilt is only the first step. Because if you feel guilty, you are also grateful. And those who are grateful try to make amends. This goes back to the English psychoanalyst Melanie Klein.
Unconsciously, therefore, vegans also try to increase animal welfare – to make amends. This is certainly not the case for everyone, but it is for many. And that makes them feel morally superior. That they become arrogant and angry – at those who do not pay their guilt. And that’s why there are also hostilities and proselytizing zeal on the part of vegans.
Sausages of the future are cigarettes of the present
Now there are fewer and fewer meat eaters and more and more vegetarians and vegans. What is your prognosis – will the world eventually split into two camps, into two extremes? Or will the two food cultures converge?
Doodle: In the long term, meat consumption will decrease more and more, and so will the number of meat eaters – if only for ecological reasons. Sustainability is becoming more and more important, both for individual consumers and in the food industry.
The phrase ‘The sausage of the future is the cigarette of the present’ is a common phrase in the food industry. There is an upheaval taking place. There will still be meat eaters in the future, just as there are smokers today. But if they are honest with themselves, both – the meat eater and the smoker know: “What I’m doing is actually not good”.