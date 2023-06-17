Home » Anger Marc Marquez: he risks falling and takes it out on Bezzecchi in free practice at the Sachsenring
The tense stories between MotoGP riders continue, even in the free practice session that precedes qualifying for the German GP. And once again the protagonist is Marc Marquez, who after a very nervous Friday vents his anger for a moment on the Sachsenring track on Saturday morning as well. This time, however, Cabroncito is the “unfortunate” of the situation, given that innocent risk of hitting Marco Bezzecchi in the wet. It happens on the exit of turn 12 in the initial stages of FP3: the centaur of the Ducati VR46 slows down on exit, but doesn’t notice that he has the Spaniard from Honda glued to the tail. Contact is reached with the RC213V running wild forcing, moreover on a track that was still damp after the heavy downpour that had hit several minutes earlier. The reaction of Marc is furious with Bezzecchiwhile the 24-year-old from Romagna apologizes immediately.

After the disagreement between the two, it all ends with the warning from the commissioners against the Bez, guilty of having slowed down clearly in unsafe conditions. For the record, at the end of the third free practice, Marc Marquez was the fastest.

