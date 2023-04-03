© Getty Images/RainStar

Shortness of breath and a dull chest pain when climbing stairs or other exertion, an attack of tightness in the chest when stepping out into the winter cold – these can be symptoms of angina pectoris. This can occur as part of coronary artery disease, a common heart condition. What is the meaning and cause of the pain? Is angina pectoris dangerous and how does it affect life expectancy? We will explain everything you need to know about the development, signs and treatment of angina pectoris.

Angina pectoris (Latin: chest tightness or chest tightness) is the main symptom of coronary heart disease (CHD). According to the definition, it is pain that is caused by a lack of oxygen in the heart muscle (so-called myocardial ischemia) and then disappears completely. Angina pectoris occurs in attacks. It can also be referred to as a symptom complex, as it is associated with several complaints.

Coronary heart disease as a cause

One speaks of a coronary heart disease when a Atherosclerosis affects the coronary arteries (heart vessels) that supply blood to the heart muscle. Atherosclerosis causes the walls of the blood vessels to harden. If this is caused by fat deposits, which is usually the case with CHD, it is called atherosclerosis. In addition, the vessel walls thicken and the diameter of the blood vessels is narrowed.

This constriction means that less blood can flow through the vessel and the heart is less well supplied with blood and thus with oxygen. If a critical limit is exceeded, the insufficient oxygen supply leads to an attack of angina pectoris.

What can trigger angina pectoris?

If the heart has to do more work, i.e. beat faster or harder, the heart muscle tissue also needs more oxygen. Due to the coronary heart disease, however, the supply cannot be increased sufficiently and there is a lack of oxygen, which becomes noticeable with the symptoms of angina pectoris. Classic situations that trigger a seizure are:

physical exertion (e.g. climbing stairs)

psychological stress (e.g. arguments)

cold

At what age coronary heart disease and thus angina pectoris occurs cannot be answered in general terms. CHD usually develops later in life and in combination with risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and elevated blood lipid levels.

What are the symptoms of angina pectoris?

The central symptom of angina pectoris is pain or a feeling of pressure behind the breastbone. The pain can be perceived as stabbing, pressing or constricting. They usually radiate from the chest to the left arm, neck, and jaw. As with the In the event of a heart attack, the pain may radiate to other parts of the body, such as the upper abdomen or back. This is particularly the case in women and in people with diabetes.

The pain is accompanied by a feeling of tightness or oppression in the chest, shortness of breath, restlessness and anxiety. It can also cause nausea, vomiting, and sweating when the skin is cold. Coughing is more likely to indicate another cause of chest pain, such as pneumonia.

Angina pectoris usually occurs in attacks and, as already described, in certain triggering situations.

Visit to the doctor: what is examined?

Angina pectoris is not a diagnosis, i.e. not an independent clinical picture, but a symptom of coronary heart disease (CHD). The doctor examines a person with chest pain to determine whether they have coronary heart disease. For this purpose, an anamnesis (doctor-patient conversation) and a physical examination are carried out. In addition, an electrocardiogram (ECG) is written and the heart is examined with ultrasound. Also the Blood levels are checked because, for example, increased blood lipids are a risk factor for CHD.

If chest pain occurs suddenly, a heart attack must be ruled out as soon as possible. An ECG is also performed for this and the troponin value in the blood is checked

How is an angina pectoris attack treated?

A seizure is triggered by an acute severe lack of oxygen in the heart muscle. To correct this, blood flow through the coronary arteries must be improved. For this purpose, drugs are used that ensure relaxation of the vascular muscles. This dilates the coronary arteries, allowing more blood to flow through. For example, nitrates such as nitroglycerin and beta-blockers such as metoprolol are used for treatment. However, this is a purely symptomatic therapy, so it is only used for the short-term treatment of acute symptoms.

In order to prevent further attacks, reduce the risk of a heart attack and ensure a nearly normal life expectancy, consistent therapy for coronary heart disease and its risk factors (e.g. high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus) is necessary. Coronary heart disease is not curable, however, it can only be prevented from progressing.

What types of angina pectoris are there?

The treatment of chest tightness also depends on its type. There are roughly three forms of angina pectoris:

stable Angina pectoris

Unstable Angina pectoris

atypical angina pectoris

There is also the special form of Prinzmetal angina.

Stable Angina pectoris

Stable angina pectoris shows up with the typical symptoms that can be provoked by the triggers mentioned above. The symptoms last for a short time (maximum 10 to 20 minutes). The drug nitroglycerin can be used to quickly relieve a seizure.

In the stable form there is no progressive worsening of the symptoms. It is an expression of a chronic coronary syndrome (CCS, formerly: stable coronary artery disease). Depending on the intensity of the exertion at which the symptoms occur, different degrees of severity of stable angina pectoris are distinguished (CCS 1 to CCS 4).

Unstable Angina pectoris

Unstable angina pectoris is an expression of a more threatening and possibly progressive lack of oxygen. The symptoms are similar to those of a heart attack. Similar changes can also be seen in the electrocardiogram, but the blood values ​​(troponin) are normal. Unstable angina occurs at rest or with little exertion and lasts longer (over 20 minutes) than the stable form. The drug nitroglycerin works worse and slower.

Atypical angina pectoris

Atypical angina pectoris is chest pain that does not show the classic symptoms of an angina pectoris attack. Here, too, a lack of oxygen supply to the heart can be the trigger. Then it is actually an angina pectoris. However, more than with the other forms, other causes of the symptoms must also be considered, for example:

occlusion of the pulmonary arteries

Tension pneumothorax (sudden escape of air between the two layers of the lining of the lungs)

Cardiac/muscle inflammation

pneumonia

Herpes zoster

broken bones

muscle discomfort

psychosomatic triggers

Prinzmetal angina – a special form

In so-called Prinzmetal angina, a spasm, i.e. the strong contraction of the vascular muscles, causes the coronary arteries to narrow. Less blood flows through the vessel and the heart muscle no longer receives enough oxygen. The typical chest pain occurs.

Prinzmetal’s angina commonly affects younger men between the ages of 30 and 50. Unlike classic angina pectoris, the symptoms usually occur without physical exertion and in the early hours of the morning. EKG changes similar to those seen in a heart attack can occur during a seizure. However, these quickly recede.

Drugs that relax the vascular muscles (e.g. nitrates or calcium antagonists) can treat an attack quickly and prevent future attacks.

Is angina pectoris dangerous?

While stable angina pectoris can be treated with medication and observed without implying a direct danger to life, unstable angina pectoris develops into a heart attack in about 20 percent of those affected. A heart attack is a dangerous and potentially fatal condition. In addition, the late effects of such a heart attack can also affect life expectancy.

If the chest pain occurs for the first time or is different than previously known, it is therefore absolutely advisable to seek medical help and, if necessary, call the emergency number.

What is the difference between heart attack and angina pectoris?

Angina pectoris is a symptom. Chest pain is a sign of a lack of oxygen in the heart. However, there is no damage to the heart muscle.

A heart attack, on the other hand, is the damage to the heart muscle that occurs when the lack of oxygen is not remedied for too long. As a result of a heart attack, scarring and impaired heart function can occur Heart failure occurs as the heart returns to its original state after an angina attack.

ICD codes for this disease: I20.-

Updated: 04/03/2023



Author: Valerie Burmester, Physician