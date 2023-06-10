Angioedema: what it is, symptoms, treatments and prevention

Although rarely dangerous, angioedema is a very annoying problem, especially in cases where it tends to recur. Even if it is considered, in its hereditary form, as a rare disease, in reality up to 15% of the population may have at least one episode of angioedema in the course of one’s life.

ANGIOEDEMA: THE INHERITED FORMS ARE RARER — Angioedema is swelling of the skin due to an increased permeability of capillaries. These blood vessels leak fluid, which builds up in the skin, causing swelling. There are two forms of angioedema: that mediated by histaminewhich is the most common, and that hereditary, much less frequent (the prevalence is one case every fifty thousand people), caused instead by a deficiency of C1 inhibitor, a blood protein of which these patients are deficient. In histamine-mediated forms of angioedema, swelling may occur following a allergic reaction to certain substances, for example drugs or foods. “Instead, in the hereditary forms, the episodes of swelling occur without a clear triggering cause. While not representing the actual cause, they are sometimes favored by trauma, psychophysical stress and infections” specifies the Professor Andrea Zanichellihead of the Medical Area and of the Angioedema Center of the Irccs Policlinico San Donato in Milan and vice president of Itaca (Italian Network for Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema), the Italian network of angioedema centres.

ANGIOEDEMA: DOESN’T ALWAYS CAUSE ITCHING — In histamine-mediated forms of angioedema, swelling of the skin is often associated with urticaria characterized by pomfi, small skin lesions similar to insect bites, which can converge and also become large red swellings, and an annoying itch. The situation is more serious in the case of hereditary angioedema. In fact, although it does not cause itching, pain can be felt in the part of the body where the swelling appears. “Also, in hereditary angioedema they can occur abdominal pains due to swelling of the stomach and/or intestines, which in the most serious cases causes vomiting and diarrhoea. When the edema affects the throat instead you even risk suffocating and there is a need for urgent treatment with specific drugs, icatibant and plasma derivatives of the C1 inhibitor” explains Professor Zanichelli. See also This diet may be able to reduce the risks of osteoporosis and keep the femur and other bones safe according to science

HOW TO UNDERSTAND THE SHAPE OF ANGIOEDEMA — Clinically, it is not easy to distinguish the histamine-mediated form of angioedema from the hereditary form. In the histamine-mediated form, if the food or drug from which the problem originates is identified, it must be avoided and, usually, the situation resolves itself. “But they also exist form of histamine-mediated angioedema who do not recognize an allergic cause e which tend to become chronic” Professor Zanichelli points out. Thus, drugs such as antihistamines eh cortisone. If they work, then it is likely a histamine-mediated form. In the event that these drugs do not work, you are most likely dealing with a hereditary form of angioedema, which requires specific treatment.