It looks like a mole but the color is ruby ​​red. It appears on the skin even at a young age but is, in most cases, not dangerous to health. We are talking about theangioma, a formation resulting from subcutaneous dilatation of the capillaries, which cause swellings filled with blood, thus becoming visible on the surface. Here’s everything you need to know.

An angioma is a harmless skin speck

Red or purplish in color, angiomas are benign and harmless formations that are divided into:

congenital type therefore already present at birth;

therefore already present at birth; acquired typewhen they appear in adulthood.

The causes of the onset of angioma

Several factors contribute to its onset as an adult:

exposure to sole without protection;

without protection; hormonal disorders ;

; excessive intake of alcohol ;

; vice of smoke.

Usually disappears spontaneously but there are those who want to remove it for an aesthetic question. Other times still must take it off because it could, by getting bigger, damage some internal organs.

They also often appear in newborns

There are types of so-called immature angiomas, commonly called “birthmarks”, which are found in 10% of newborns. They come up with gods superficial dots or located in the subcutaneous tissue and can sometimes be very extensive. In most cases they regress spontaneously without leaving marks or scars.

The stain may appear thick and bumpy

It takes the name of deep or cavernous angioma what grows in the thickness of the skin and in depth causing a superficial red swelling or, if very deep, flesh-coloured. Generally these formations develop on the head or neck.

It can also appear in organs, not just on the skin

There is a type of angiomacalled piano, which occurs in any part of the body or face in the form of a red, flat spot of various sizes. The peculiarity is that the formation can also appear in internal organs, for example on the liveron the brainon theintestine but also on vertebrae; in most cases, it is benign malformations.

The spots have irregular shapes and different colors

There are many different types and forms: thetuberous angiomafor example, presents itself with an irregularly shaped spot of a dark red color tending to bluthat starry it has the appearance of a central red papule from which a network of capillaries similar to a cobweb.

When is the removal of the angioma necessary?



In most cases it is benign and asymptomatic tumors but the removal of the angioma is necessary when it develops in a point where it disturbs the nearby organ (for example, in the eye socket, in the auricle or inside the nose) or in those few cases in which does not regress spontaneously. The angioma can be removed even when it becomes a problem from an aesthetic point of view or because it is located in positions where rubbing can cause the blood vessels to rupture, thus presenting the risk of haemorrhage.

The removal techniques are safe and effective

The techniques used are thesurgical excision when the angioma creates functional problems (eyes, lip, ear). Then there is the vascular laser, a very effective and safe medical treatment, which takes place in two sessions 15-20 days apart from each other. The specialist who uses the vascular laser is always a doctor specialized in the use of laser therapy.

The best period for removal is winter

The best time to remove the angioma is winter because, before undergoing laser therapy, it is absolutely exposure to the sun is not recommended: it is a good rule to also avoid drugs and photosensitizing substances before treatment.

