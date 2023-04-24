Angry motorists, nobody knows how to use it: are you among them? If you learn you save a lot of money, it’s worth it

More and more motorists are losing their temper because they are unable to understand the actual effectiveness and use of a particular car device. Which?

The technology it is increasingly present in cars, as in all other things in the our lifewith the specific intention of simplify it: the problem is, however, not always it goes exactly like this.

This is precisely the case of cars or, better to say, of some devices and new system Of functioning of our cars which, born to support us, instead, in many cases, immobilize us.

And yet, succeed in understand the true and substantial mechanism Of functioning of some of these devices not only supports us in a much more effective, practical and dynamic.

Beyond this, in fact, it allows us a economic saving really interesting, if only if you look at it in a medium-range perspective view. Say what what is it about on the merits though?

On-board technology: how many know how to use it?

Cruise control, or otherwise called ‘Italian’ cruise speed, is nothing more than a device that allows you to control the speed at which the our vehicle along the road.

It is just one of the new useful devices in the car: for example there is the assisted parkingi sensors Of detection, bluetooth connections with devices and external devices. Not everyone likes them though.

Between one assisted braking and the automatic start, there are those who still prefer the old style of driving, and have a certain difficulty in approaching it to technological innovation and electronics.

Even satellite navigators, or the voice control, hands-free calls, the camera that helps in parking lots: tools that are supposed to help, but sometimes paralyze the driver.

Auto tech: how much do you know?

Recent polls have confirmed that, as can easily be inferred, they are mostly motorists of previous generations to have more difficulty in approaching these systems.

Many people have reported feeling safer without these devicesand even to ask for the possibility of turn them off. in reality, it would be important to do anything else. What?

Approach a greater interest to these aspects related to technological progress and make sure that, in the absence of a knowledge direct, someone who can do it can help the least accustomed.

Tech experts even suggest corsi Of update in driving school to be more familiar in this sense: in truth, sometimes just a little patience.