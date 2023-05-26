Animal health and environment project in Marche and Calabria

The initiatives of “One Healthon”, the awareness campaign that intends to promote a new culture of health at 360 degrees. The national project was launched by the “One Health Foundation” and its Strategic Scientific Committee which brings together nationally renowned professionals in medicine, information and the third sector.

On 27 and 28 May in Ancona “Prevention in Action 2023” will take place with the AOU delle Marche Onlus Foundation. The event is aimed at citizens and is held at the Mole Vanvitelliana where information and outpatient stands will be set up with the presence of specialist doctors and health personnel from the Marche University Hospital.

On 26 May in Vibo Valentia One HealThon will participate in the popular event “The wonder of being in the world” organized by the group of “Courier of Calabria” and on 27 May in Catanzaro “Prevention means Curing Catanzaro” will be held in Piazza Prefettura starting at 17. It is part of the Sustainable Development Festival of the University of Catanzaro. Various stands will be set up with specialists and health professionals who will provide free information and advice on the topic of prevention.

Sunday 28 May will be the turn of the “We are all on the same Ark” project, promoted with the local associations Cuori Pelosi ODV, Rotary Club Senigallia and Rotaract Club Senigallia and sponsored by the Municipality of Senigallia. The goal is to let the citizens experience a morning in a natural environment near the Misa river, a few days after the flood that also hit the city of Senigallia. An insulated monoblock will be inaugurated to welcome animal friends, especially in case of emergency, for which a fundraiser is open. The walk, absolutely unprecedented, will be characterized by interactive and colorful moments designed also for the youngest.

On Tuesday 30 May and Saturday 3 June there will be two initiatives to promote free screenings in Porto Sant’Elpidio promoted with the LILT of Fermo. Both are aimed at women aged 40 to 50. The first at the La Fenice Diagnostic Center includes free mammograms-ultrasounds. The second, on the other hand, involves breast examinations and takes place at the LILT clinic in the town in the Marche region.

“These local initiatives are aimed at raising awareness of the entire population as foreseen by our new project – he underlines Rossana Berardi project coordinator and professor of medical oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche. Above all, we want to promote the primary and secondary prevention of the most widespread and serious pathologies, including oncological, dermatological and cardio-vascular diseases. At the same time, in these moments we intend to promote research and innovation through the awareness of the population. The entire project is also based on correct and effective information which is essential in a delicate area such as health”. “Finally, One Healthon also addresses the promotion of well-being and the protection of our planet – adds prof. Berardi. The initiative to be held in Senigallia fits perfectly within the philosophy and ethological approach of the project. “We are all on the same Ark” is aimed mainly at the youngest and we want to make our closeness felt to the populations of Emilia-Romagna affected by the drama of the flood. It will be a way to look to the future with great hope and with ever greater respect for nature”.

“For the Catanzaro event we decided to go down to one of the main squares of the city which will be entirely pedestrianized for the occasion – he concludes Iole Fantozzi, Director General Department of Health Protection and Social-Health Services Calabria Region -. Medical-health personnel will offer their experiences and skills to citizens by tackling prevention, a theme that is not always valued. We have planned information activities on medical checks to be carried out in order to avoid or diagnose certain diseases in time. Particular importance will also be given to healthy lifestyles to be followed first of all, physical activity and sports”.

One HealThon is promoted by a strategic scientific committee, formed by Rossana Berardi, Joseph Quintavalle Director General of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, Attilio Bianchi Director General of the Pascale Cancer Institute of NaplesIole Fantozzi General manager of the health protection and social-health services department of the Calabria Region, Nicla La Verde Director of Oncology at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, Mauro Boldrini Communications Director of AIOM e George Ascoli Scientific Director of the Marche University Hospital Foundation onlus.