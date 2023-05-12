Animal health in times of crisis is essential for animal, environmental and climate protection

Federal Association for Animal Health eV

Freising/Bonn (ots)

At the spring event in Freising, the Federal Association for Animal Health (BfT) dealt with the important role of healthy livestock for resource-saving food production and the socially relevant aspects of small animal health. Even if there are signs of major upheaval in livestock farming: animal health and animal welfare are and will remain essential at all levels.

This year’s spring event on May 4, 2023 provided a multifaceted insight into the importance of animal health in times of crisis with expert lectures from the fields of livestock, small animals and socio-economic fields. This ranged from specific challenges for livestock and small animals to social expectations and new technologies to more complex concepts that the industry must respond to. Lectures and discussion made it clear that the chances of change depend on being able to build on a functioning value chain, for which politics and legislators must ensure the appropriate framework.

Prevention as a key factor in animal health

In the current situation, prevention is a key factor for healthy animals. This applies equally to livestock and small animals. Prof. Johannes Holzner from the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences, himself a dairy cow farmer, referred to the advantages of comprehensive animal health management, which he believes is indispensable for risk minimization for entrepreneurial farmers. Vaccinations play an important role here: “If there are no vaccinations, it is often due to an incorrect calculation.” Vaccination is always economical because it avoids long-term damage. Effective inventory management, the use of digital technologies and the associated time savings make far more than an important contribution to preventive health care for the individual. Viewed far-sightedly, a healthy stock of animals reduces CO2 emissions, which contributes to climate protection. In addition, his appeal read: “The animal health industry – veterinarians and companies – must come out of the stone age”. The full-liner with an all-round service, especially around stock management – that’s what veterinarians should offer today if they want to be an equal partner to animal owners. The affinity of farmers to digital systems is significantly higher than that of veterinarians and is already established in operational practice. In addition, close cooperation between veterinarians, animal health companies and farmers is required. In particular, to ensure food security in challenging times through the sector’s ability to adapt and change.

Pet segment needs better compliance

Prof. Holger Volk from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hanover focused on domestic animals in his presentation. The dog reflects us the most. There is a close bond here via the oxytocin that humans and dogs release in the interaction. The boom during the corona pandemic has shown that pets promote the emotional health and social integrity of the owner, but, conversely, behavioral problems such as stress are also transmitted from the pet owner to the animals. “Against this background, the one-health concept with its connection between human and veterinary medicine is the right approach. Especially in the pet segment, we have to achieve better compliance – away from the earlier discontinuation of medication without any control,” demanded Prof. Volk . Pets are also getting older – this requires health check concepts such as those known in England, for example. He pointed out another problem: “The often tense financial situation today makes it difficult for many pet owners in Germany to look after their animals in the best possible way. And it is foreseeable that this will become even more difficult in the future.” In addition, he advocated a stronger focus of research on societal benefits. Although basic research remains important, the focus must be on less abstract research and more on thorough development in products or measures in animal husbandry.

Leap innovation expected in meat production

As the third speaker, Prof. Nick Lin-Hi from the University of Vechta outlined a completely different vision of the future with regard to livestock husbandry. A third of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions come from food, and half of that from meat production. Global meat consumption is expected to increase by 60 or even 100 percent by 2050, partly due to population growth – and that far exceeds the carrying capacity of the planet. As a behavioral economist, appeals to consumers about lifestyle and nutrition are not fruitful. The technological development, on the other hand, will also take effect in meat production. Prof. Lin-Hi speaks of a disruptive technology that will change the production of animal protein in the next ten years. “I expect this to be a breakthrough innovation that will greatly advance cellular agriculture and in vitro approaches to milk and meat production,” says Prof. Lin-Hi. 90 percent fewer greenhouse gases and the corresponding reduction in water and land requirements also speak for themselves. Despite some critical questions, such as the energy requirements of cellular meat production, Prof. Lin-Hi assumes that the upheaval in meat production will come faster than many people think is possible today. Innovative power, speed and the interaction of different actors decide Germany’s role in this future market.

One Health as a model for political action

The close connection between the health of humans, animals and the environment was the focus of the welcome address by Parliamentary State Secretary Dr. Ophelia Nick. She made it clear that One Health is also the guiding principle for political action. Keeping fewer animals better is an important cornerstone. She addressed the four building blocks of the overall package for livestock husbandry currently presented by the Ministry with the first step of animal husbandry labelling. “Animal welfare must be a matter of course and even in economically difficult times – also with pets – improve. More education is certainly required here,” said Dr. Nick stuck.

“Animal health is and remains essential – for animal welfare, environmental protection and climate protection. In order to set the right course, structures and regulations must be discussed in their entirety for a sustainable and reliable legal framework. This is the only way to meet the different social needs – also in the sense of sustainability. The sector itself is required to actively come up with solutions. A broader view and support from politicians are necessary to allow innovation and technological progress. Value creation is essential. Otherwise you saw off the branch that bears the fruit should wear,” was the conclusion drawn by Dr. Sabine Schüller, Managing Director of the Federal Association for Animal Health eV

