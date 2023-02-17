news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has expressed concern about the unprecedented and growing number of avian flu outbreaks worldwide, which could have a heavy impact on the economy, biodiversity and on public health.



“Since October 2021, an unprecedented number of outbreaks have been reported in different regions of the world, reaching new geographic areas and causing a devastating impact on animal health and welfare,” WOAH writes in a statement.



In addition to the economic impact for the poultry sector and that on biodiversity, fears for man are growing. “An increasing number of cases of H5N1 avian influenza have been reported in various mammals, both terrestrial and aquatic, causing morbidity and mortality. This raises growing concern about the threat to domestic and wild animal health, biodiversity and potentially public health,” the organization says.



The fear is that the H5N1 avian flu virus “may adapt better to mammals and spread to humans and other animals.” Furthermore, some of these animals, for example mink, can favor the hybridization of different viruses “leading to the emergence of new strains and subtypes that could be more harmful to animals or humans. The recently reported infections in farmed mink are of concern because infections of large numbers of mammals kept in close proximity to each other exacerbate this risk,” concludes the World Organization for Animal Health.



Since the beginning of February, outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian viruses have been reported for the first time in Uruguay, Argentina, Cuba and Bolivia. (HANDLE).

