Animal helpers for allergies / And there she is, the first officially recognized as an (allergy) assistance dog FindePfote: Jack D. from F..

Mönchengladbach – The “FindePfoten” project of the German Allergy and Asthma Association eV – DAAB and the dog trainer Kiwi Gandre-Braatz – is a distance training for the family dog ​​with assistance, in which families can use their dog to help them, for example. B. You can develop peanut allergies – and do it with a lot of fun and joy! In order to offer this training opportunity to all members of DAAB eV, regardless of where they live, this training takes place exclusively online.

No matter whether it’s a puppy, a young dog or an adult dog; Regardless of whether they are a retriever, shepherd or Havanese – specially trained dogs can be a great help in everyday life for allergy sufferers. They offer a reliable control system for allergy sufferers and their families. The outstanding smelling ability of dogs makes it possible for dogs, for example, to detect tiny amounts of peanuts in food – regardless of whether they are cooked, baked, fried, frozen or in liquid form. In addition to training the dogs, the project provides information and background knowledge about the respective form of allergy and how to deal with it in everyday life. The dogs learn with a lot of fun and ease how to specifically sniff out the respective allergy trigger with the corresponding “display behavior” and also other services that make everyday life even easier for allergy sufferers:

Show allergy triggers, especially when eating away from home where the composition is not always clear.

Find the emergency kit (even in bags, backpacks and drawers) and hand it to the allergy sufferer. In an emergency, generate help in a variety of ways, e.g. barking the alarm, getting help or pressing the emergency button and staying with the allergy sufferer until help arrives. Open doors, for example for the paramedic

In addition, working with the dog strengthens the children’s self-confidence and self-esteem. Anaphylaxis loses a bit of its horror because there is an animal helper at your side to provide support. The training is now in its 5th year and the dog trainer Kiwi Gandré-Braatz has already trained more than 30 dog-human teams as part of the training.

The first officially recognized (allergy) display assistance dog

Jack came to the family, who were completely inexperienced with dogs, as a puppy when he was 3 months old, and they enthusiastically decided to take part in FindePfoten’s online training without any further on-site support. And rightly so, their commitment has now been rewarded!

On September 30, 2023, the assistance dog owners Nelé (9) and Tom (12) as well as their dad Christian and their now two-year-old male Viszla dog Jack were the first of the following FindePfoten to pass the official assistance dog test with K. Küsters (recognized experts for assistance dogs & dogs ( BDSF eV)) mastered brilliantly.

In addition to the three assistance services (displaying allergens in food, retrieving emergency medication and generating help), particular emphasis was placed on the “big etiquette”: behavior and the “we” feeling in public.

It shows once again that this concept not only produces life-preserving heroes on four paws, but also officially recognized dream teams – and all of this in a wonderfully uncomplicated manner thanks to purely online coaching.

We wish all other FindePfoten lots of fun and continued success.

We would like to recommend the start of the new season on November 6th, 2023 to all interested parties.

If you are interested, please send an email to:findpfoten@daab.de

Further information and videos can be found at www.findepfoten.de

About the DAAB

The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is the oldest (since 1897) and largest patient and consumer protection association for children and adults with allergies, asthma, COPD, urticaria and neurodermatitis.

Our commitment also includes individual advice and independent, unbureaucratic support for members and those seeking advice.

We have extensive information and tips available on nutrition topics as well as many other allergy, respiratory and skin topics. You can also find useful information on the DAAB website (www.daab.de).

