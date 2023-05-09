Anja Prause from Leverkusen saved the life of Marc Franke who was suffering from leukemia and HIV

Cologne – The former flight attendant Anja Prause (56) from Leverkusen gave the “Düsseldorf patient” Marc Franke (54), who was still unknown to her at the time, a second chance at life with her stem cell donation in 2013. The graduate engineer for electrical engineering suffered from acute myeloid leukemia – and from an HIV infection. He was healed of both by Anja Prause’s donation.

Anja became aware of DKMS at the end of 2011 through a colleague. The crew is preparing for the next short-haul flight when Anja’s colleague quickly types a birthday wish into her cell phone. This goes to a little girl whom she helped with a stem cell donation more than two years earlier. “This story inspired me, and I immediately registered with the DKMS,” Anja recalls. At the time, she had no idea that she would soon be donating.

Seven hours for a human life

When Anja received the request for a donation in December 2012, she was very happy. “The prospect of maybe being able to save a life touched me very much.” One day before Valentine’s Day, on February 13, 2013, the stem cell donation took place in Cologne. It is connected to the stem cell separator for more than seven hours, which filters out the amount of stem cells required for recipient Marc. “It was quite a long time,” she says. And further: “But what are seven hours in a day for a whole human life.”

Anja Prause, who is married and has a son, is a positive person. “I enjoy life, I’m adventurous and the donation was a matter of course for me. Even when I was supposed to donate platelets again six months later, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.” Unfortunately, Marc Franke had a relapse.

Shortly thereafter, Anja suffered a stroke of fate: breast cancer. On the day of her first chemotherapy, in November 2014, she received the first anonymous letter from Marc. In it he thanks for the donations and reports how he is finally finding his way back to his everyday life. He also expresses the wish to meet her personally after the anonymity has been lifted.

“I was really happy and touched a lot,” says Anja. At that time she said to her husband: “If I don’t survive the cancer, I can at least leave this world. I brought a great child into the world and saved a human life.” Her feelings are on a roller coaster. What luck for Marc, what bad luck for her.

But luck comes back to Anja. With the help of her family and friends, she endures chemotherapy and recovers.

Anja also wants to get to know Marc personally. In the summer of 2015, the two met in a Cologne restaurant on the Rhine.

Marc and she and both of their husbands hit it off right away. They talk for hours. Anja also learns from Marc about his HIV infection and the many medications he still had to take at the time.

A friendly connection develops and they meet regularly from now on. “I’m glad Anja is such a great person,” says Marc Franke.

Both have managed to defy cancer. Then there is more good news: the HI virus in Marc’s body is no longer detectable. The reason: Anja is a carrier of the gene mutation CCR5Δ32. This prevents the HIV from docking onto the immune cells. The human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) cannot infect the cells. Carriers of the mutation are therefore almost resistant to the pathogen.

“I didn’t know that I had this gene mutation and I was all the happier that I was able to help Marc twice over.”

It is now a matter of the heart for Anja and Marc to explain the importance and simplicity of stem cell donation. “I still hear a lot of reservations and fears. In most cases, the donation is ambulatory and registration costs nothing. Every healthy person between the ages of 17 and 55 should register with the DKMS,” says Anja.

For Marc Franke, there is also a great need to use his example to dispel the unfortunately still widespread prejudices against people with HIV. “This stigma has to end. There should be more platforms where this is talked about. In addition, there should be more offers to be tested for the virus. Back when I received my leukemia diagnosis, my first thought was – ‘finally a disease I can talk about.’”

Under dkms.de/sterntv Anja and Marc call for registration together with stern TV. The contribution from stern TV can be found here: youtube.com/sternTV

You can read more about stem cell transplantation for HIV in our Media Center: In an interview, DKMS expert Professor Gero Hütter explains why Marc Franke, the “Düsseldorf patient”, was cured twice – and why cases like this are so rare.