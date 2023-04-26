Home » Ankle sprain for Dybala, the latest
Health

Ankle sprain for Dybala, the latest

by admin

Rome: the conditions of Llorente and Dybala

As mentioned at the beginning, concrete updates have arrived regarding the situation of Llorente and Dybala. For the first, the question is undoubtedly more serious and complicated: the Spanish centre-back has in fact reported, following the tests carried out in the last few hours, an injury to the flexor of the left thigh. According to Sky’s colleague Angelo Mangiante, it will take at least a couple of weeks before we see him back on the pitch.

Slight sigh of relief instead for Dybalawhose MRI ruled out injury, but the left ankle sprain was confirmed. It will be evaluated for Rome-Milan. At the moment, however, it is difficult to imagine seeing him on the pitch from the first minute: however, the Argentine will do everything to at least be called up.

See also  the most affected are children

You may also like

Tinnitus and covid vaccine, is there a connection?...

Follia Nutriscore: milk like Coke zero. Forino: “System...

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the drug tofersen approved in...

With an App, the doctor-cartoon explains tumors to...

More support for patients in the Prevalle hospital...

What is the CALM2 killer gene that exonerates...

Other than strict diets: if you don’t know...

in the field with medical teams and facilities...

New York, Jean Carroll in court: “Trump raped...

Forge Biologics Obtains Qualified Person (PQ) Declaration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy