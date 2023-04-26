Ankle sprain for Dybala, the latest

Rome: the conditions of Llorente and Dybala

As mentioned at the beginning, concrete updates have arrived regarding the situation of Llorente and Dybala. For the first, the question is undoubtedly more serious and complicated: the Spanish centre-back has in fact reported, following the tests carried out in the last few hours, an injury to the flexor of the left thigh. According to Sky’s colleague Angelo Mangiante, it will take at least a couple of weeks before we see him back on the pitch.

Slight sigh of relief instead for Dybalawhose MRI ruled out injury, but the left ankle sprain was confirmed. It will be evaluated for Rome-Milan. At the moment, however, it is difficult to imagine seeing him on the pitch from the first minute: however, the Argentine will do everything to at least be called up.