Anna was pregnant when she found out she was suffering from cancer. She had refused treatment to bring her baby into the world

Anna yours PRECINCT when he found out he was cancer patient. I had refused treatment to bring hers into the world girl

She was pregnant when she learned she was suffering from cancer

The woman he preferred stop caring to give birth to her daughter And died at 44 in the hospital of Avezzano.

Anna Evgrafova he had discovered he was cancer patient while expecting her third child. Mom had chosen to do not continue treatment to allow her Daughter Of be born. The girl today has six months.

Read also Antonella Fragiello died, goodbye to the former Miss Italy finalist: she was suffering from cancer

Anna stopped chemotherapy

The woman, who no longer submitted to the chemotherapy treatmentsAnd dead because of a cancer particularly aggressive.

The 44enne born in Russia had due childrenone of 17 years is one of Three. Mom feared that the cure they could harm the child that he was waiting for. THE medici they had them not recommended to interrupt chemotherapy to prevent her conditions health yes would aggravate. The donna instead he preferred carry on with the pregnancy without continuing treatment.

Gradual worsening of conditions

Lo health state of Anna is got worse gradually and then become more and more grave last August. The March 13 this year’s woman is dead.

It may interest you The woman with cancer who asked her biological mother for help is now looking for her father