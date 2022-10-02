news-txt”>

“Your brother’s heart beats in my chest“. Anna has tears in her eyes but a smile on her lips as she says these words looking at Shana, sitting next to her. Her sentence swoops unexpectedly during the press conference organized by Reginald Green to launch a new organ donation campaign,” 28 years after the one that shook Italy following the death of his son Nicholas.

“Davide died at the age of 20 on March 19, 2013 in a car accident. When they asked us if we agreed to donate organs, I thought we couldn’t hold back, and that maybe that was the only way to survive the pain,” he explains. Shana. A 17-year-old girl, Anna, receives the heart.

“I had a diagnosis of bone sarcoma when I was 9 – he says – so much chemotherapy brought me heart failure that suddenly worsened bringing the doctors of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, faced with the urgency of a transplant. waiting list on March 19 and on the same day we were told I had a chance. So my new life began. “

The law prohibits the possibility of meeting between recipients and family members of organ donors, but Shana explains, “I was hoping to know the person who had received my brother’s heart, so I tried to find her on Facebook, with a post shared 65 thousand times. I had lost hope when I received a call on March 19, 2022 “. It was Anna who had tracked her down: crossing the information in newspapers of 9 years earlier she had gone back to the website of the “Tenuta di Davide”, the educational farm that the family created in Fondi, in memory of the boy. “Now life – concludes Anna – brought us together because we were both ready”. “Now I also feel ready to talk about it because I understand – concludes Shana – that the only way to manage the pain of loss is to tell the value of the Gift”. Whose Day is celebrated on 4 October.