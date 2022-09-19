For the first time an Italian at the helm of the International Society of Gender Medicine (Igm). Anna Maria Moretti, Head of the Respiratory System Diseases Structure of the Santa Maria GVM Hospital in Bari, former national president of the Italian Health and Gender Group (Giseg), was elected head of the Igm during the 10th International Congress of the Scientific Society , which was held on 16 and 17 September in Padua. Moretti succeeds the Austrian Alexandra Kautzi-Willer.

An Italian representation at an international level

During the conference, the congratulations of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, arrived: “It is great news that for the first time an Italian, Dr. Anna Maria Moretti, has been elected to the presidency of the International Society of Gender Medicine. work. The congress was an event of important scientific, clinical and organizational significance for the correct treatment of men and women who have enormous differences in symptoms, therapies, prevention of all diseases. Italy – added Speranza – for 10 years had been represented internationally by Professor Giovannella Baggio, now a member of the Higher Health Council (Css) ”.

Authority in the field of gender medicine

“We are proud to have an Italian woman at the helm of this international scientific society for the first time. As a member of the board of the International Society for the past 10 years – commented Giovannella Baggio, president of the congress, full professor of Gender Medicine at the University of Padua and member of the Superior Health Council – I proposed and supported the candidacy of Professor Moretti. The authority in the field of gender medicine that Italian researchers have has favored this success ”. Anna Maria Moretti has been involved in gender medicine for years, as president of the Italian Health and Gender Group (Giseg), the only Italian scientific society dedicated to the sector and member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists ( Fnomceo).

In the photo Anna Maria Moretti