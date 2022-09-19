19 SET –

It will be for the first time an Italian, Anna Maria Moretti, Head of the Respiratory System Diseases Structure of the Santa Maria GVM-Bari Hospital, to lead the International Society of Gender Medicine (IGM). His election as President took place during the 10th International Congress of the Scientific Society, which was held on 16 and 17 September in Padua.

Moretti, who succeeds the Austrian Alexandra Kautzi-Willer, is national president of Giseg (Italian Health and Gender Group), the only Italian scientific society of gender medicine and Member of the Gender Medicine Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo).

“It is great news that for the first time an Italian was elected to the Presidency of the International Society of Gender Medicine: Dr. Anna Maria Moretti, to whom I wish good work”: thus the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The congress “was an event of important scientific, clinical and organizational significance for the correct treatment of men and women who have enormous differences in symptoms, therapies, prevention of all diseases. Italy – added Speranza – for 10 years was was represented internationally by Professor Giovannella Baggio, now a member of the Superior Health Council (Css) “.

“The congratulations of Fnomceo go to my colleague for the prestigious assignment”, they wrote in a note Filippo Anellipresident of Fnomceo, e Franco Lavalledelegate of Fnomceo in the Ministerial Observatory for Gender Medicine.

“We are proud to have an Italian woman at the helm of this international scientific society for the first time. As a member of the Board of the International Society for the past 10 years, I have proposed and supported the candidacy of Professor Moretti. The authority in the field of medicine of gender that Italian researchers have has favored this success ”, he comments Giovannella BaggioPresident of the congress, full professor of Gender Medicine at the University of Padua and member of the Superior Health Council (Css).

September 19, 2022

© All rights reserved